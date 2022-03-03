Popular hard seltzers to be scarcer in Utah under new law

“These represent kind of irreplaceable losses to our company as well as threatening jobs,” she said during a recent legislative hearing.

Lawmakers have said stores would be given six months to comply, softening the impact of the changes, and House sponsor Republican Rep. Steve Waldrip said negotiations will continue on ways to return products to retail shelves.

“We will address this issue with seltzers, but in the meantime we have to comply with our laws,” Waldrip said last week.

Under the new law, the seltzers could still be sold in state-owned liquor stores, which are the only legal outlets for wine and spirits in Utah. But limited shelf space means that some varieties could disappear from the state altogether.

Hard seltzers have experienced massive growth in the U.S. recently as customers seek booze with less sugar and calories.

While many US states have complex alcohol regulations, Utah tends to set especially strict laws, like the lowest DUI threshold in the nation.

Most lawmakers are members of the state’s predominant religious faith, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which is widely known as Mormon and teaches abstinence from alcohol. The faith has declined to comment on the latest legislation.