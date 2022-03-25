Pope's peace prayer for Ukraine recalls ancient prophesy

In 2000, the Vatican disclosed the long-awaited third secret, describing it as foretelling the May 13, 1981, assassination attempt against St. John Paul II in St. Peter’s Square.

According to later writings by Lucia, who became a nun and died in 2005, Russia would be converted and peace would reign if the pope and all the bishops of the world consecrated Russia to the “Immaculate Heart of Mary.” Lucia later claimed that John Paul fulfilled that prophesy during a Mass on March 25, 1984, exactly 38 years ago Friday, even though he never specified Russia in the prayer.

The text of Francis’ prayer Friday appears to correct that 1984 omission, reading: “Therefore, Mother of God and our Mother, to your Immaculate Heart we solemnly entrust and consecrate ourselves, the Church and all humanity, especially Russia and Ukraine.” It adds: “Grant that war may end and peace spread throughout the world.”

For some traditionalist Catholics, Francis' pronunciation of Russia in the prayer, as well as his invitation for all the world's bishops to join him, finally fulfills the original Fatima prophesy. Some quibble that he has added in Ukraine, while others point to the fact that the original call for Russia's “conversion” — presumably to Catholicism — might well have been a priority for the Catholic Church in 1917 but is not a focus of the Vatican's evangelization project now.

Soon after Francis announced his plans to hold the consecration prayer, Patriarch Kirill announced he, too, was inviting the Russian Orthodox to direct prayers to the Mother of God. Kirill has called for peace but he has also seemingly justified the invasion by invoking Russia and Ukraine as “one people” and describing the conflict as a “metaphysical” battle.

The Rev. Stefano Caprio, a former Catholic missionary in Russia and a professor of Russian history and culture at the Pontifical Oriental Institute in Rome, said Kirill is hardly the most hawkish of Russian patriarchs and is presumably under pressure to toe the Kremlin’s official line. But in comments to reporters this week, Caprio noted that the Catholic and Orthodox prayers being offered up Friday carry some significant ambiguities.

“The problem is that these are two different interpretations: The Madonna who favors peace, and the Madonna who supports the war,” he said.

