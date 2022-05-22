Pope voices hope church in China can operate in freedom

Francis in his remarks invited the faithful in the square to join him in prayer, “so that the church in China, in freedom and tranquility, can live in effective communion with the universal church and can exercise its mission to announce the Gospel to all, offering, thusly, a positive contribution to the spiritual and material progress of society.”

The Vatican-China deal aims at reducing tensions over the Chinese insistence on influence over the nomination of bishops, which, according to the Vatican, is the prerogative of pontiffs.

The Vatican has contended that the accord prevents an even deeper schism in the Chinese church after Beijing in the past named bishops without the pope’s consent. The deal regularized the status of seven of these “illegitimate” bishops and brought them into full communion with the pope.

The arrests, including that of Zen, in Hong Kong expanded a blanket crackdown on all forms of dissent, penetrating further into the city’s long-respected economic, religious and educational institutions.

The Vatican has said it learned of Zen’s arrests with “concern” and was following “the situation with extreme attention.”

Caption Pope Francis delivers his blessing as he recites the Regina Coeli noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini