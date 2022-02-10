Pope visits Malta in April after virus postponed 2020 trip

Francis had been due to visit Malta in May 2020, but the trip was put off after Italy became the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in Europe.

The Vatican hasn't announced any other trips for 2022, but he has had longstanding plans to visit South Sudan, and there is talk of a possible stop in Congo. In addition, Francis has said he hopes to visit Lebanon soon, though conditions there will determine if he can make the trip this year. There had been rumors of a visit to Indonesia, East Timor and Papua New Guinea in 2020, but the pandemic put that trip off, and the continued waves of infections might rule out a rescheduled trip for this year.