Pope visit a sign of inclusion for Slovakia's excluded Roma

“We came here at 3 a.m. to get the best spot," said Slavka Marcinakova, a local resident from Presov. “Pope coming to Slovakia — you have an opportunity like this only once in a lifetime, we are so happy for that.”

Among those on hand for the Mass was Polish Cardinal Stanislaw Dziwisz, the longtime aide to St. John Paul II, the Polish pope who made three visits to Slovakia during his quarter-century papacy.

The Rev. Michal Ospodar, a Greek-Catholic priest from Kosice, said Francis' visit would encourage the local faithful who endured persecution under atheist communist rule.

“Our church suffered a lot in the past because we were loyal to the pope," he said. “Because of that we feel thankful that the pope came to our region and that we can meet him in person.”

Francis, 84, has appeared in good form during his trip, clearly enjoying being back on the road again after the coronavirus, and then his intestinal surgery in July, kept him cooped up in the Vatican. On Monday, he was welcomed by Slovakia's Jewish community in a significant moment of reconciliation, given the decades of distrust and tension following the Holocaust, when 68,000 Slovakian Jews perished in Nazi death camps.

Slovakia was led during World War II by a Catholic priest and president, Jozef Tiso, who oversaw some of the harshest anti-Jewish laws in Europe.

After the Mass and Roma encounter, Francis was meeting with Slovakia’s young people. He returns to Rome on Wednesday after celebrating his main big Mass in Sastin near the capital, the site of an annual pilgrimage each Sept. 15 to venerate Slovakia’s patron, Our Lady of Sorrows.

AP visual journalists Andrea Rosa and Luigi Navarro contributed.

Caption Pope Francis greets faithful as he leaves the Cathedral of Saint Martin, in Bratislava, Slovakia, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Francis is on a four-day visit to Central Europe, in Hungary and Slovakia, in his first big international outing since undergoing intestinal surgery in July. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek