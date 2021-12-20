Pope tells abused mother domestic violence 'nearly satanic'

He then added that it was also “humiliating” for a parent to slap a child. “I always say it: Never slap a child in his or her face. Why? Because your face is your dignity.”

Responding directly to the abused woman's question, Francis told her that she hasn’t lost her dignity at all.

“I can sense your dignity. If you had lost your dignity, you wouldn’t be here,” he said, urging her to be inspired by the image of the “Pieta,” the statue of Mary cradling the crucified Jesus.

“Look at the Madonna, and remember that image of courage,” he said.