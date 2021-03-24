Pope taps Chilean sex abuse whistleblower for Vatican panel

A gay man, Cruz has said he recounted to Francis how Chile's bishops used his sexual orientation to try to discredit him. He said he has spoken to the pontiff of the pain those personal attacks caused him.

Whether the Vatican can convince the faithful it is sincerely committed to stopping pedophile priests and a widespread culture of coverups by high-ranking clergy is crucial to shoring up flagging trust by ordinary Catholics.

In 2017, frustrated by what she described as Vatican stonewalling, an Irish woman, Marie Collins, who was sexually abused by a priest when she was an adolescent, quit her post on the commission.

Collins was damning in her criticism of Vatican offices, saying some officials were refusing the pope's instructions to reply to all correspondence from abuse survivors.

Last year, a long-awaited Vatican report about Theodore McCarrick, an influential U.S. cardinal defrocked by Francis after sex abuse reports, made it plain that the Holy See needs to re-think how the church protects the faithful from bishops and other hierarchy who wield authority with often scarce accountability.