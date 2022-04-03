Pope prays for end to 'sacrilegious' war, refugee welcome

Francis opened his second and final day in Malta by visiting the Grotto of St. Paul in Rabat, where the Apostle Paul stayed after being shipwrecked off Malta en route to Rome in AD 60. According to the biblical account of the period, the Maltese people showed Paul unusual kindness, and he responded by preaching and healing, bringing Christianity to the islands.

Francis referred to that warm welcome Malta showed Christ’s shipwrecked disciple, meeting with recent migrants from Africa who paid smugglers to try to reach Europe to escape war and conflict. He told them that they “could be any one of us.”

“It is my hope that that is how Malta will always treat those who land on its shores, offering them a genuinely ‘safe harbor,’” he said.

Malta has long been at the heart of the European debate over refugee policy. The country of a half-million is frequently criticized by humanitarian groups for refusing to let rescue ships dock at its ports. The government argues it has one of the EU’s highest rates in processing first-time asylum applications relative to the population, and says other, bigger European countries should do more to shoulder the burden.

Just this week, a German aid group urged Malta to take in 106 migrants rescued off Libya. Malta demurred and on Saturday, the mayor of Palermo, Sicily, said the city was ready to welcome them.

While Francis has praised Malta’s response overall, some migrants at the Peace Lab social service center said they had been waiting for years for their asylum claims to be processed and that Malta really doesn’t work to integrate them.

“I need an ID card,” said Agyei Kwasi Batig, a Ghanaian who has been living in Malta for eight years. “In Europe, if you don’t have an ID card, you suffer. For everything, you need documents.”

Francis’ Mass, his biggest event in Malta, drew an estimated 20,000 people. They clapped when Francis urged the faithful in a final prayer to “think of the humanitarian tragedy unfolding in the martyred Ukraine, which continues to be bombarded in this sacrilegious war.”

Among those in the crowd was Alina Shcherbyna, a 25-year-old Ukrainian who arrived in Malta just over a week ago after fleeing her bombed-out home in Dnipro, leaving behind her parents, who are both doctors.

An Orthodox Christian, she said she was attending the Mass to accompany the Maltese host family who took her in after a solo train and bus journey that took her to Poland, Germany and the Netherlands before she flew to Malta. Carrying Ukrainian and Vatican flags, Shcherbyna said she wanted to ask the pope and the world for prayers for Ukraine, saying she still cannot believe what has happened in just a few weeks.

“At school we were studying a lot about the Second World War, about bomb shelters and about this disaster, and we thought it was impossible in present time. We thought it had ended in 1945 and that was it. But now, it’s really shocking for all of us,” she said.

Another Ukrainian Orthodox in the crowd, Margaryta Gromova, fled recently from Kyiv and thanked Francis for speaking out.

“He can really speak about this issue, he can pray for us,” she said. “We can feel the unity with other people, local people, the world, because we need support, like moral support, and all the support from God now.”

___

Follow all AP stories about developments related to the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Caption A view of Granaries Square in Floriana as Pope Francis celebrates a mass, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Francis was opening his second and final day in Malta on Sunday by visiting the Grotto of St. Paul in Rabat, where the disciple stayed after being shipwrecked en route to Rome in AD 60. (AP Photo/Rene Rossignaud) Credit: Rene Rossignaud Credit: Rene Rossignaud Caption A view of Granaries Square in Floriana as Pope Francis celebrates a mass, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Francis was opening his second and final day in Malta on Sunday by visiting the Grotto of St. Paul in Rabat, where the disciple stayed after being shipwrecked en route to Rome in AD 60. (AP Photo/Rene Rossignaud) Credit: Rene Rossignaud Credit: Rene Rossignaud

Caption Alina Shcherbyna holds flags of her native Ukraine as she attends a mass celebrated by Pope Francis in Granaries Square in Floriana, Malta, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Alina escaped her war-battered hometown of Dnipro where she left behind her mother, a gynecologist, and her father, a military doctor. Alina is being hosted by a Maltese family where she arrived some ten days ago through Poland, Germany and finally The Netherlands. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini Caption Alina Shcherbyna holds flags of her native Ukraine as she attends a mass celebrated by Pope Francis in Granaries Square in Floriana, Malta, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Alina escaped her war-battered hometown of Dnipro where she left behind her mother, a gynecologist, and her father, a military doctor. Alina is being hosted by a Maltese family where she arrived some ten days ago through Poland, Germany and finally The Netherlands. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini

Caption Pope Francis celebrates mass in Granaries Square in Floriana, Malta, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Pope Francis opened his second and final day in Malta by visiting the Grotto of St. Paul in Rabat, where the disciple stayed after being shipwrecked en route to Rome in AD 60. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini Caption Pope Francis celebrates mass in Granaries Square in Floriana, Malta, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Pope Francis opened his second and final day in Malta by visiting the Grotto of St. Paul in Rabat, where the disciple stayed after being shipwrecked en route to Rome in AD 60. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini

Caption Pope Francis arrives at the St. Paul's Basilica in Rabat, Malta, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Francis opened his second and final day in Malta by visiting the Grotto of St. Paul in Rabat, where the disciple stayed after being shipwrecked en route to Rome in AD 60. According to the biblical account of the period, Maltese people showed Paul unusual kindness, and he responded by preaching and healing, bringing Christianity to the islands. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini Caption Pope Francis arrives at the St. Paul's Basilica in Rabat, Malta, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Francis opened his second and final day in Malta by visiting the Grotto of St. Paul in Rabat, where the disciple stayed after being shipwrecked en route to Rome in AD 60. According to the biblical account of the period, Maltese people showed Paul unusual kindness, and he responded by preaching and healing, bringing Christianity to the islands. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini

Caption Pope Francis arrives in his popemobile at the Granaries Square in Floriana, Malta, Sunday, April 3, 2022, to celebrate a mass. Pope Francis opened his second and final day in Malta by visiting the Grotto of St. Paul in Rabat, where the disciple stayed after being shipwrecked en route to Rome in AD 60. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini Caption Pope Francis arrives in his popemobile at the Granaries Square in Floriana, Malta, Sunday, April 3, 2022, to celebrate a mass. Pope Francis opened his second and final day in Malta by visiting the Grotto of St. Paul in Rabat, where the disciple stayed after being shipwrecked en route to Rome in AD 60. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini

Caption Priests arrive at the St. Paul's Basilica in Rabat, Malta, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Pope Francis opened his second and final day in Malta by visiting the Grotto of St. Paul in Rabat, where the disciple stayed after being shipwrecked en route to Rome in AD 60. According to the biblical account of the period, Maltese people showed Paul unusual kindness, and he responded by preaching and healing, bringing Christianity to the islands. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini Caption Priests arrive at the St. Paul's Basilica in Rabat, Malta, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Pope Francis opened his second and final day in Malta by visiting the Grotto of St. Paul in Rabat, where the disciple stayed after being shipwrecked en route to Rome in AD 60. According to the biblical account of the period, Maltese people showed Paul unusual kindness, and he responded by preaching and healing, bringing Christianity to the islands. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini

Caption Children cheer as they wait for Pope Francis at the Basilica of St Paul in Rabat, Malta, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Francis was opening his second and final day in Malta on Sunday by visiting the Grotto of St. Paul in Rabat, where the disciple stayed after being shipwrecked en route to Rome in AD 60. (AP Photo/Rene Rossignaud) Credit: Rene Rossignaud Credit: Rene Rossignaud Caption Children cheer as they wait for Pope Francis at the Basilica of St Paul in Rabat, Malta, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Francis was opening his second and final day in Malta on Sunday by visiting the Grotto of St. Paul in Rabat, where the disciple stayed after being shipwrecked en route to Rome in AD 60. (AP Photo/Rene Rossignaud) Credit: Rene Rossignaud Credit: Rene Rossignaud

Caption Pope Francis, center, is flanked by, from left, Secretary General of the Conference of Bishops Cardinal Mario Grech, Gozo's Bishop Antonio Teuma, as he talks to Monsignor Diego Ravelli during a meeting on the parvis of the Ta' Pinu national sanctuary in Gharb on the Maltese island of Gozo, Saturday, April 2, 2022. Pope Francis headed to the Mediterranean island nation of Malta on Saturday for a pandemic-delayed weekend visit, aiming to draw attention to Europe's migration challenge that has only become more stark with Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini Caption Pope Francis, center, is flanked by, from left, Secretary General of the Conference of Bishops Cardinal Mario Grech, Gozo's Bishop Antonio Teuma, as he talks to Monsignor Diego Ravelli during a meeting on the parvis of the Ta' Pinu national sanctuary in Gharb on the Maltese island of Gozo, Saturday, April 2, 2022. Pope Francis headed to the Mediterranean island nation of Malta on Saturday for a pandemic-delayed weekend visit, aiming to draw attention to Europe's migration challenge that has only become more stark with Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini

Caption Pope Francis waves as he leaves the Ta' Pinu national sanctuary in Gharb on the Maltese island of Gozo, Saturday, April 2, 2022. Pope Francis headed to the Mediterranean island nation of Malta on Saturday for a pandemic-delayed weekend visit, aiming to draw attention to Europe's migration challenge that has only become more stark with Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Rene Rossignaud) Credit: Rene Rossignaud Credit: Rene Rossignaud Caption Pope Francis waves as he leaves the Ta' Pinu national sanctuary in Gharb on the Maltese island of Gozo, Saturday, April 2, 2022. Pope Francis headed to the Mediterranean island nation of Malta on Saturday for a pandemic-delayed weekend visit, aiming to draw attention to Europe's migration challenge that has only become more stark with Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Rene Rossignaud) Credit: Rene Rossignaud Credit: Rene Rossignaud

Caption Pope Francis waves as he leaves the Ta' Pinu national sanctuary in Gharb on the Maltese island of Gozo, Saturday, April 2, 2022. Pope Francis headed to the Mediterranean island nation of Malta on Saturday for a pandemic-delayed weekend visit, aiming to draw attention to Europe's migration challenge that has only become more stark with Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Rene Rossignaud) Credit: Rene Rossignaud Credit: Rene Rossignaud Caption Pope Francis waves as he leaves the Ta' Pinu national sanctuary in Gharb on the Maltese island of Gozo, Saturday, April 2, 2022. Pope Francis headed to the Mediterranean island nation of Malta on Saturday for a pandemic-delayed weekend visit, aiming to draw attention to Europe's migration challenge that has only become more stark with Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Rene Rossignaud) Credit: Rene Rossignaud Credit: Rene Rossignaud

Caption People waiting for Pope Francis to arrive at the Granaries to celebrate mass in Floriana, Malta, Sunday, April 3, 2022, display an Ukrainian national flag. Francis opened his second and final day in Malta by visiting the Grotto of St. Paul in Rabat, where the disciple stayed after being shipwrecked en route to Rome in AD 60. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini Caption People waiting for Pope Francis to arrive at the Granaries to celebrate mass in Floriana, Malta, Sunday, April 3, 2022, display an Ukrainian national flag. Francis opened his second and final day in Malta by visiting the Grotto of St. Paul in Rabat, where the disciple stayed after being shipwrecked en route to Rome in AD 60. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini

Caption Children cheer as they wait for Pope Francis at the Basilica of St Paul in Rabat, Malta, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Francis was opening his second and final day in Malta on Sunday by visiting the Grotto of St. Paul in Rabat, where the disciple stayed after being shipwrecked en route to Rome in AD 60. (AP Photo/Rene Rossignaud) Credit: Rene Rossignaud Credit: Rene Rossignaud Caption Children cheer as they wait for Pope Francis at the Basilica of St Paul in Rabat, Malta, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Francis was opening his second and final day in Malta on Sunday by visiting the Grotto of St. Paul in Rabat, where the disciple stayed after being shipwrecked en route to Rome in AD 60. (AP Photo/Rene Rossignaud) Credit: Rene Rossignaud Credit: Rene Rossignaud

Caption Pope Francis reads inside the St. Paul's Basilica in Rabat, Malta, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Francis opened his second and final day in Malta by visiting the Grotto of St. Paul in Rabat, where the disciple stayed after being shipwrecked en route to Rome in AD 60. According to the biblical account of the period, Maltese people showed Paul unusual kindness, and he responded by preaching and healing, bringing Christianity to the islands. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini Caption Pope Francis reads inside the St. Paul's Basilica in Rabat, Malta, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Francis opened his second and final day in Malta by visiting the Grotto of St. Paul in Rabat, where the disciple stayed after being shipwrecked en route to Rome in AD 60. According to the biblical account of the period, Maltese people showed Paul unusual kindness, and he responded by preaching and healing, bringing Christianity to the islands. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini

Caption Pope Francis arrives at the St. Paul's Basilica in Rabat, Malta, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Francis opened his second and final day in Malta by visiting the Grotto of St. Paul in Rabat, where the disciple stayed after being shipwrecked en route to Rome in AD 60. According to the biblical account of the period, Maltese people showed Paul unusual kindness, and he responded by preaching and healing, bringing Christianity to the islands. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini Caption Pope Francis arrives at the St. Paul's Basilica in Rabat, Malta, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Francis opened his second and final day in Malta by visiting the Grotto of St. Paul in Rabat, where the disciple stayed after being shipwrecked en route to Rome in AD 60. According to the biblical account of the period, Maltese people showed Paul unusual kindness, and he responded by preaching and healing, bringing Christianity to the islands. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini

Caption Priests arrive at the Granaries in Floriana, Malta, Sunday, April 3, 2022, to attend a mass with Pope Francis. Pope Francis opened his second and final day in Malta by visiting the Grotto of St. Paul in Rabat, where the disciple stayed after being shipwrecked en route to Rome in AD 60. According to the biblical account of the period, Maltese people showed Paul unusual kindness, and he responded by preaching and healing, bringing Christianity to the islands. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini Caption Priests arrive at the Granaries in Floriana, Malta, Sunday, April 3, 2022, to attend a mass with Pope Francis. Pope Francis opened his second and final day in Malta by visiting the Grotto of St. Paul in Rabat, where the disciple stayed after being shipwrecked en route to Rome in AD 60. According to the biblical account of the period, Maltese people showed Paul unusual kindness, and he responded by preaching and healing, bringing Christianity to the islands. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini

Caption Pope Francis celebrates mass in Granaries Square in Floriana, Malta, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Pope Francis opened his second and final day in Malta by visiting the Grotto of St. Paul in Rabat, where the disciple stayed after being shipwrecked en route to Rome in AD 60. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini Caption Pope Francis celebrates mass in Granaries Square in Floriana, Malta, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Pope Francis opened his second and final day in Malta by visiting the Grotto of St. Paul in Rabat, where the disciple stayed after being shipwrecked en route to Rome in AD 60. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini

Caption Pope Francis celebrates a mass in the Granaries Square in Floriana, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Francis was opening his second and final day in Malta on Sunday by visiting the Grotto of St. Paul in Rabat, where the disciple stayed after being shipwrecked en route to Rome in AD 60. (AP Photo/Rene Rossignaud) Credit: Rene Rossignaud Credit: Rene Rossignaud Caption Pope Francis celebrates a mass in the Granaries Square in Floriana, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Francis was opening his second and final day in Malta on Sunday by visiting the Grotto of St. Paul in Rabat, where the disciple stayed after being shipwrecked en route to Rome in AD 60. (AP Photo/Rene Rossignaud) Credit: Rene Rossignaud Credit: Rene Rossignaud

Caption People attend a mass celebrated by Pope Francis in Granaries Square in Floriana, Malta, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Pope Francis opened his second and final day in Malta by visiting the Grotto of St. Paul in Rabat, where the disciple stayed after being shipwrecked en route to Rome in AD 60. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini Caption People attend a mass celebrated by Pope Francis in Granaries Square in Floriana, Malta, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Pope Francis opened his second and final day in Malta by visiting the Grotto of St. Paul in Rabat, where the disciple stayed after being shipwrecked en route to Rome in AD 60. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini

Caption Pope Francis arrives in his popemobile at the Granaries Square in Floriana, Malta, Sunday, April 3, 2022, to celebrate a mass. Pope Francis opened his second and final day in Malta by visiting the Grotto of St. Paul in Rabat, where the disciple stayed after being shipwrecked en route to Rome in AD 60. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini Caption Pope Francis arrives in his popemobile at the Granaries Square in Floriana, Malta, Sunday, April 3, 2022, to celebrate a mass. Pope Francis opened his second and final day in Malta by visiting the Grotto of St. Paul in Rabat, where the disciple stayed after being shipwrecked en route to Rome in AD 60. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini

Caption Pope Francis celebrates mass in Granaries Square in Floriana, Malta, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Pope Francis opened his second and final day in Malta by visiting the Grotto of St. Paul in Rabat, where the disciple stayed after being shipwrecked en route to Rome in AD 60. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini Caption Pope Francis celebrates mass in Granaries Square in Floriana, Malta, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Pope Francis opened his second and final day in Malta by visiting the Grotto of St. Paul in Rabat, where the disciple stayed after being shipwrecked en route to Rome in AD 60. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini

Caption Pope Francis arrives in his popemobile at the Granaries Square in Floriana, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Francis was opening his second and final day in Malta on Sunday by visiting the Grotto of St. Paul in Rabat, where the disciple stayed after being shipwrecked en route to Rome in AD 60. (AP Photo/Rene Rossignaud) Credit: Rene Rossignaud Credit: Rene Rossignaud Caption Pope Francis arrives in his popemobile at the Granaries Square in Floriana, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Francis was opening his second and final day in Malta on Sunday by visiting the Grotto of St. Paul in Rabat, where the disciple stayed after being shipwrecked en route to Rome in AD 60. (AP Photo/Rene Rossignaud) Credit: Rene Rossignaud Credit: Rene Rossignaud

Caption Pope Francis arrives at the St. Paul's Basilica in Rabat, Malta, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Francis opened his second and final day in Malta by visiting the Grotto of St. Paul in Rabat, where the disciple stayed after being shipwrecked en route to Rome in AD 60. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini Caption Pope Francis arrives at the St. Paul's Basilica in Rabat, Malta, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Francis opened his second and final day in Malta by visiting the Grotto of St. Paul in Rabat, where the disciple stayed after being shipwrecked en route to Rome in AD 60. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini

Caption Pope Francis arrives at the St. Paul's Basilica in Rabat, Malta, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Francis opened his second and final day in Malta by visiting the Grotto of St. Paul in Rabat, where the disciple stayed after being shipwrecked en route to Rome in AD 60. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini Caption Pope Francis arrives at the St. Paul's Basilica in Rabat, Malta, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Francis opened his second and final day in Malta by visiting the Grotto of St. Paul in Rabat, where the disciple stayed after being shipwrecked en route to Rome in AD 60. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini

Caption Pope Francis celebrates mass in Granaries Square in Floriana, Malta, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Pope Francis opened his second and final day in Malta by visiting the Grotto of St. Paul in Rabat, where the disciple stayed after being shipwrecked en route to Rome in AD 60. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini Caption Pope Francis celebrates mass in Granaries Square in Floriana, Malta, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Pope Francis opened his second and final day in Malta by visiting the Grotto of St. Paul in Rabat, where the disciple stayed after being shipwrecked en route to Rome in AD 60. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini

Caption A nun kisses Pope Francis' hand as he leaves after a mass in Granaries Square in Floriana, Malta, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Francis is praying for the world to show more kindness to refugees as he pays tribute in Malta to the shipwrecked St. Paul and meets with migrants who, like the apostle, arrived on the Mediterranean island and were welcomed. (AP Photo/Rene Rossignaud) Credit: Rene Rossignaud Credit: Rene Rossignaud Caption A nun kisses Pope Francis' hand as he leaves after a mass in Granaries Square in Floriana, Malta, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Francis is praying for the world to show more kindness to refugees as he pays tribute in Malta to the shipwrecked St. Paul and meets with migrants who, like the apostle, arrived on the Mediterranean island and were welcomed. (AP Photo/Rene Rossignaud) Credit: Rene Rossignaud Credit: Rene Rossignaud