Pope: New meeting with Russian Orthodox patriarch possible

Speaking to reporters as he traveled home from Greece, Francis said he planned to meet next week with the Russian church’s foreign envoy “to agree on a possible meeting” with Patriarch Kirill. He noted that Kirill is due to travel in the coming weeks but also said he was “ready to go to Moscow” even if diplomatic protocols weren’t yet in place.

“Because talking with a brother, there are no protocols,” Francis said. “We are brothers. We say things to each other’s face like brothers.”