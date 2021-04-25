Pope: Migrants begged for help at sea, shamefully ignored

“Let us pray for these brothers and sisters, let us interrogate all of ourselves about this latest tragedy,'' the pope said. “It is a moment of shame.”

“Let us pray for these brothers and sisters and for the many who continue to die in these dramatic voyages,'' the pope continued. ”Let us pray also for those who can help but who prefer to look the other way. Let's pray in silence for them."

SOS Mediterranee, a humanitarian group whose rescue ship Ocean Viking sailed toward the location of the distressed dinghy amid strong winds and high waves, said a Libyan coast guard vessel was supposed to arrive at the scene but never did.

Libyan coast guard officials have said bad weather and the need to help other migrants in distress in the waters off the northern African country meant it couldn't reach the dinghy in time. Human traffickers based in Libya launch unseaworthy dinghies and small fishing boats filled with migrants hoping to reach European shores for a better life.