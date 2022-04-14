Pope marks Holy Thursday ahead of prison feet-washing ritual

Holy Week, which draws hundreds of thousands of faithful to the Vatican, began with Palm Sunday Mass on April 10 in St. Peter's Square.

This year, the Good Friday torch-lit Way of the Cross procession returns to its traditional venue at the ancient Colosseum after a two-year absence due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Vatican has invited a Russian woman and a Ukrainian woman, who work together at a Rome hospital, to carry a cross together during the procession. That has angered some Ukrainians, including Ukraine's ambassador to the Holy See and the archbishop of Kyiv. Their objections center on whether such a gesture, implying reconciliation, is suitable, given Russia's invasion of its neighbor Ukraine and ongoing war against the country's people.

The Vatican is still going ahead with the procession's lineup of participants, who take turns carrying a lightweight cross during the procession, which is presided over by the pontiff and recalls Jesus' death by crucifixion.

Holy Week culminates on Easter Sunday, two days later.

Caption Pope Francis touches his face during a Chrism Mass inside St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Thursday, April 14, 2022. During the mass the Pontiff blessed a token amount of oil that will be used to administer the sacraments for the year. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Caption Priests attend a Chrism Mass celebrated by Pope Francis inside St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Thursday, April 14, 2022. During the mass the Pontiff blesses a token amount of oil that will be used to administer the sacraments for the year. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Caption Pope Francis breaths inside a jar containing oil during a Chrism Mass inside St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Thursday, April 14, 2022. During the mass the Pontiff blesses a token amount of oil that will be used to administer the sacraments for the year. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Gregorio Borgia