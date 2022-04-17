Pope makes Easter plea for Ukraine peace, cites nuclear risk

In a clear reference to the threat of nuclear warfare, Francis quoted from a declaration by scientists in 1955: “'Shall we put an end to the human race, or shall mankind renounce war?'"

Francis also drew attention to other wars in the speech known by its Latin name “Urbi et Orbi” — to the city and to the world.

"May the conflict in Europe also make us more concerned about other situations of conflict, suffering and sorrow, situations that affect all too many areas of our world, situations that we cannot overlook and do not want to forget,'' Francis said.

Among the conflicts cited by the pope were those in the Middle East. He exhorted peace and reconciliation for the peoples of Lebanon, Syria and Iraq.

He also cited Libya as well as Yemen, “which suffers from a conflict forgotten by all.”

Earlier, the pontiff, who has a knee ligament problem, limped badly as he made his way to an altar set up in front of St. Peter’s Basilica. The altar was shaded by a canopy against brilliant sunshine.

Right after the end of Mass, Francis shook hands with prelates, then got aboard the white popemobile for a whirl through the square to greet cheering well-wishers among the rank-and-file faithful. He waved and patted the head of a baby who was handed to him. His smiles while greeting the crowd were a rare departure of late for the pope, who has used many of his appearances in recent weeks to issue somber denunciations of the war in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, in London, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby called for Russia to declare a cease-fire and withdraw from Ukraine. The leader of the Anglican church said Easter is a time for peace and not “blood and iron.”

Noting that in the Eastern Orthodox church followed by many in Russia and Ukraine Sunday marks the start of Holy Week — with Easter coming on April 24 — Welby exhorted Russia to withdraw from Ukraine and commit to talks.

In an unusually blunt political remark, Welby also condemned the British government’s recent plan to send some asylum-seekers to Rwanda as going against God.

Warm weather and the easing of many pandemic restrictions — including what had been for most of the pandemic in Italy a mandatory outdoor mask requirement — have seen tourism boom in Rome, with many visitors flooding the city for Holy Week ceremonies that culminated on Easter.

In Spain, believers and secular enthusiasts flocked back in large numbers to Holy Week processions this week for the first time since the start of the pandemic after most health restrictions were lifted.

___

Jill Lawless in London and Joseph Wilson in Barcelona contributed.

Combined Shape Caption Faithful gather to attend the Catholic Easter Sunday mass led by Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 17, 2022. For many Christians, this weekend marks the first time in three years they will gather in person to celebrate Easter Sunday. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Combined Shape Caption Faithful gather to attend the Catholic Easter Sunday mass led by Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 17, 2022. For many Christians, this weekend marks the first time in three years they will gather in person to celebrate Easter Sunday. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Combined Shape Caption Pope Francis sits on the altar during the Catholic Easter Sunday mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 17, 2022. For many Christians, this weekend marks the first time in three years they will gather in person to celebrate Easter Sunday. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Combined Shape Caption Pope Francis sits on the altar during the Catholic Easter Sunday mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 17, 2022. For many Christians, this weekend marks the first time in three years they will gather in person to celebrate Easter Sunday. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Combined Shape Caption Pope Francis, center, is helped on the altar as he arrives to celebrate the Catholic Easter Sunday mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 17, 2022. For many Christians, this weekend marks the first time in three years they will gather in person to celebrate Easter Sunday. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Combined Shape Caption Pope Francis, center, is helped on the altar as he arrives to celebrate the Catholic Easter Sunday mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 17, 2022. For many Christians, this weekend marks the first time in three years they will gather in person to celebrate Easter Sunday. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Combined Shape Caption Faithful gather to attend the Catholic Easter Sunday mass led by Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 17, 2022. For many Christians, this weekend marks the first time in three years they will gather in person to celebrate Easter Sunday. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Combined Shape Caption Faithful gather to attend the Catholic Easter Sunday mass led by Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 17, 2022. For many Christians, this weekend marks the first time in three years they will gather in person to celebrate Easter Sunday. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Combined Shape Caption Pope Francis on his popemobile drives through the crowd of faithful at the end of the Catholic Easter Sunday mass he led in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 17, 2022. For many Christians, this weekend marks the first time in three years they will gather in person to celebrate Easter Sunday. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Combined Shape Caption Pope Francis on his popemobile drives through the crowd of faithful at the end of the Catholic Easter Sunday mass he led in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 17, 2022. For many Christians, this weekend marks the first time in three years they will gather in person to celebrate Easter Sunday. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Combined Shape Caption Pope Francis blesses the altar as he arrives to celebrate the Catholic Easter Sunday mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 17, 2022. For many Christians, this weekend marks the first time in three years they will gather in person to celebrate Easter Sunday. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Combined Shape Caption Pope Francis blesses the altar as he arrives to celebrate the Catholic Easter Sunday mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 17, 2022. For many Christians, this weekend marks the first time in three years they will gather in person to celebrate Easter Sunday. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Combined Shape Caption Pope Francis hoists the Gospel book during the Catholic Easter Sunday mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 17, 2022. For many Christians, this weekend marks the first time in three years they will gather in person to celebrate Easter Sunday. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Combined Shape Caption Pope Francis hoists the Gospel book during the Catholic Easter Sunday mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 17, 2022. For many Christians, this weekend marks the first time in three years they will gather in person to celebrate Easter Sunday. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Combined Shape Caption Pope Francis leaves at the end of the Catholic Easter Sunday mass he led in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 17, 2022. For many Christians, this weekend marks the first time in three years they will gather in person to celebrate Easter Sunday. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Combined Shape Caption Pope Francis leaves at the end of the Catholic Easter Sunday mass he led in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 17, 2022. For many Christians, this weekend marks the first time in three years they will gather in person to celebrate Easter Sunday. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino