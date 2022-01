Pope, in New Year's homily, praises women as peacemakers

"How much violence is directed against women! Enough! To hurt a woman is to insult God, who from a woman took on our humanity," the pope said, referring to the Christian belief that Jesus was the son of God.

He lavished praise on women, including mothers, saying they “look at the world not to exploit it but so that it can have life. Women who, seeing with the heart, can combine dreams and aspirations with concrete reality, without drifting into abstraction and sterile pragmatism.”

While pledging in his papacy to give women greater roles in the church, Francis has also made clear that the priesthood is reserved for men.

In a tweet before the New Year's Day Mass, Francis elaborated on his hope and strategy for peace.

“All can work together to build a more peaceful world, starting from the hearts of individuals and relationships in the family, then within society and with the environment, and all the way up to relationships between peoples and nations,” Francis tweeted.

Except for the pope and members of a chorus made up of boys and adults, participants in the Mass wore face as part of COVID-19 precautions.

Francis, who is 85 and vaccinated against the coronavirus, wore a surgical mask during a New Year’s Eve prayer service which a Vatican cardinal presided over at the basilica. It was a rare departure from his shunning of masks during public ceremonies throughout the two-year pandemic.

Caption Pope Francis kisses the Holy Book as he celebrates a Mass for the solemnity of St. Mary at the beginning of the new year, in St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Caption Pope Francis kisses the Holy Book as he celebrates a Mass for the solemnity of St. Mary at the beginning of the new year, in St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini

Caption Pope Francis celebrates a Mass for the solemnity of St. Mary at the beginning of the new year, in St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Caption Pope Francis celebrates a Mass for the solemnity of St. Mary at the beginning of the new year, in St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini

Caption Pope Francis celebrates a Mass for the solemnity of St. Mary at the beginning of the new year, in St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Caption Pope Francis celebrates a Mass for the solemnity of St. Mary at the beginning of the new year, in St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini

Caption Pope Francis celebrates a Mass for the solemnity of St. Mary at the beginning of the new year, in St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Caption Pope Francis celebrates a Mass for the solemnity of St. Mary at the beginning of the new year, in St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini

Caption Pope Francis celebrates a Mass for the solemnity of St. Mary at the beginning of the new year, in St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Caption Pope Francis celebrates a Mass for the solemnity of St. Mary at the beginning of the new year, in St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini