Pope honors grandparents on first World Day for elderly

He said just as the elderly need young people, young people need the elderly, “especially in this throw-away culture.”

“The grandparents have the sap of history, that rises and gives strength for the tree to grow,’’ Francis said.

If young people and elderly don’t meet and talk, “history does not go on, life does not go on. We need to resume this: It is a challenge for our culture. Grandparents have the right to dream while watching young people, and young people have the right to prophecy by taking sap from grandparents,'' he said.

During the traditional Sunday noon blessing, the pope also remembered victims of flooding in China and offered his blessing to the Tokyo Olympics.

A girl kisses her dog as Pope Francis, background top, celebrates the Angelus prayer from his studio window overlooking St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, July 25, 2021. Pope Francis has offered his blessing for the Tokyo Olympic Games from Vatican City. Francis told the faithful gathered in St. Peter’s Square for the traditional papal blessing that “in this period of pandemic, these Games are a sign of hope, a sign of universal brotherhood and of a healthy competitive spirit.” (AP Photo/Riccardo De Luca) Credit: Riccardo De Luca Credit: Riccardo De Luca

Pope Francis waves from his studio's window overlooking St. Peter's Square to celebrate the Angelus prayer, at the Vatican, Sunday, July 25, 2021. Pope Francis has offered his blessing for the Tokyo Olympic Games from Vatican City. Francis told the faithful gathered in St. Peter’s Square for the traditional papal blessing that “in this period of pandemic, these Games are a sign of hope, a sign of universal brotherhood and of a healthy competitive spirit.” (AP Photo/Riccardo De Luca) Credit: Riccardo De Luca Credit: Riccardo De Luca

Pope Francis looks from his studio window overlooking St. Peter's Square to celebrate the Angelus prayer, at the Vatican, Sunday, July 25, 2021. Pope Francis has offered his blessing for the Tokyo Olympic Games from Vatican City. Francis told the faithful gathered in St. Peter’s Square for the traditional papal blessing that “in this period of pandemic, these Games are a sign of hope, a sign of universal brotherhood and of a healthy competitive spirit.” (AP Photo/Riccardo De Luca) Credit: Riccardo De Luca Credit: Riccardo De Luca

Faithful crowd St. Peter's square during the Angelus prayer celebrated by Pope Francis, top right, from his studio window, at the Vatican, Sunday, July 25, 2021. Pope Francis has offered his blessing for the Tokyo Olympic Games from Vatican City. Francis told the faithful gathered in St. Peter’s Square for the traditional papal blessing that “in this period of pandemic, these Games are a sign of hope, a sign of universal brotherhood and of a healthy competitive spirit.” (AP Photo/Riccardo De Luca) Credit: Riccardo De Luca Credit: Riccardo De Luca

Pope Francis looks from his studio window overlooking St. Peter's Square to celebrate the Angelus prayer, at the Vatican, Sunday, July 25, 2021. Pope Francis has offered his blessing for the Tokyo Olympic Games from Vatican City. Francis told the faithful gathered in St. Peter’s Square for the traditional papal blessing that “in this period of pandemic, these Games are a sign of hope, a sign of universal brotherhood and of a healthy competitive spirit.” (AP Photo/Riccardo De Luca) Credit: Riccardo De Luca Credit: Riccardo De Luca

Cardinal Kevin Joseph Farrell, right, attends a Mass led by Monsignor Rino Fisichella, third from right, on the occasion of Grandparents' and the elderly World Day, in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Sunday, July 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Riccardo De Luca) Credit: Riccardo De Luca Credit: Riccardo De Luca