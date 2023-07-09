X

Pope Francis names 21 new cardinals, including prelates based in Hong Kong and Jerusalem.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
22 minutes ago
Pope Francis has announced he has chosen 21 new cardinals, including prelates from Jerusalem and Hong Kong, places where Catholics are a small minority

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis on Sunday announced he has chosen 21 new cardinals, including prelates from Jerusalem and Hong Kong — places where Catholics are a small minority.

The pope announced his picks during his customary weekly appearance to the public in St. Peter’s Square, saying the ceremony to formally install the churchmen as cardinals will be held on Sept. 30.

Among those tapped are several prelates holding or about to assume major Vatican posts, like Argentine Archbishop Victor Manuel Fernandez, whom the pope just named to lead the office for ensuring doctrinal orthodoxy.

The new cardinals also include Hong Kong Bishop Stephen Sau-yan Chow and the Vatican’s top official in the Middle East, Monsignor Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Pope Francis names 21 new cardinals, including prelates based in Hong...
2
NATO's unity will be tested at summit in Vilnius
3
Video apparently shows Spears inadvertently hit herself in the face in...
4
The BBC is under pressure over claims a well-known presenter paid a...
5
UN chief says Sudan on the brink of a “full-scale civil war” after...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top