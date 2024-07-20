Pope Francis accepts the resignation of a Colombian bishop mentioned in a book on sexual abuse

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Pope Francis on Saturday accepted the resignation of a Colombian bishop who was mentioned in a book about members of Colombia's clergy who have allegedly committed acts of sexual abuse.

The Vatican said in its daily news bulletin that the pope approved the resignation of Bishop Óscar Augusto Múnera from the apostolic vicariate of Tierra Adentro in southwest Colombia. The Vatican’s brief statement didn't explain why the bishop had resigned from his post.