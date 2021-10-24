Pope: Don't send migrants back to Libya and 'inhumane' camps

“How they suffer, those who are sent back” after rescue at sea, the pope said. Detention facilities in Libya, he said “are true concentration camps.”

“We need to stop sending back (migrants) to unsafe countries and to give priority to the saving of human lives at sea with protocols of rescue and predictable disembarking, to guarantee them dignified conditions of life, alternatives to detention, regular paths of migration and access to asylum procedures," Francis said.

U.N. refugee agency officials and human rights organizations have long denounced the conditions of detention centers for migrants in Libya, citing practices of beatings, rape and forms of torture and insufficient food. Migrants endure weeks and months of those conditions, awaiting passage in unseaworthy rubber dinghies or rickety fishing boats arranged by human traffickers.

On Sunday, the humanitarian group Alarm Phone reported that 60 persons had contacted it to say they were in need of rescue from their flimsy rubber boat.

Separately, Doctors Without Borders, said 296 migrants aboard its rescue ship Geo Barents were awaiting permission in waters off Malta to disembark. Six migrants tested positive for COVID-19, but because of the crowded conditions aboard, it was difficult to keep them sufficiently distant from the others, it said.

In Sicily, a ship operated by the German charity Sea-Watch, with 406 rescued migrants aboard, was granted permission to enter port.

While hundreds of thousands of migrants have departed in traffickers' boats for European shores in recent years and set foot on Sicily or nearby Italian islands, many reach the Italian mainland.

Red Cross officials in Roccella Ionica, a town on the coast of the “toe” of the Italian peninsula said on Sunday that about 700 migrants, some of them from Afghanistan, reached the Calabrian coast in recent days on boats that had departed from Turkey.

Italy and Malta have come under criticism by human rights advocates for leaving migrants aboard crowded rescue boats before assigning them a safe port.

The Libyan coast guard, which has been trained and equipped by Italy, has also been criticized for rescuing migrants in Libyan waters and then returning them to land where the detention centers awaited them.

Doctors Without Borders tweeted on Friday that crew aboard the Geo Barents had “witnessed an interception” by the Libyan coast guard.

“We don’t know the exact number of people intercepted. But we know that they will be forcibly taken to dangerous detention facilities and exposed to violence and exploitation,” the humanitarian organization said.

With rising popularity of right-wing, anti-migrant parties in Italy in recent years, the Italian government has been under increasing domestic political pressure to crack down on illegal immigration. Italy, along with Malta, has also lobbied its European Union partner countries, mainly in vain, to take in some of those rescued at sea, since many of the migrants are hoping to find relatives or work elsewhere in Europe.

"Let's all feel responsible for these brothers and sisters of ours, who for too many years are victims of this very grave situation,'' the pope said, concluding his remarks with a request for faithful in the square to join him in silent prayer.

Caption Pope Francis delivers his blessing as he recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini