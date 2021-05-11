Pope creates lay ministry to boost supply of faith teachers

Earlier this year Francis issued another law decreeing that women can be installed in the lay ministries of lectors, to read Scripture, and acolytes to serve on the altar as eucharistic ministers. Such roles had been officially reserved to men even though exceptions were made.

Francis has firmly upheld Catholic doctrine that women cannot be ordained priests. He remains under pressure, however, to allow women to be deacons — ministers who perform many of the same functions as priests, such as presiding at weddings, baptisms and funerals. Currently, the ministry is reserved for men even though historians say the ministry was performed by women in the early church.

The head of the Vatican’s evangelization office, Monsignor Rino Fisichella, denied that Francis' new lay ministries were a substitute for a possible female diaconate. He told reporters Tuesday that “each ministry has its uniqueness” with the lay faithful called to different ones.

In the new law, Francis recalled that throughout the history of the church, lay catechists have been fundamental in spreading the faith, particularly in mission territories.