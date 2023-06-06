Pope briefly at hospital for tests two months after bronchitis, returns to Vatican

The ANSA news agency said Francis went to Rome's Gemelli hospital Tuesday morning for tests. Witnesses at the Vatican's Perugino gate, one of the main entrances to the city state, told The Associated Press that Francis returned to the Vatican a short while later, and greeted guards as he usually does.

Francis, 86, spent three days at Rome's Gemelli hospital in late March. Initially, the Vatican said he had gone in for scheduled tests, but the pontiff later revealed he had felt pain in his chest and was rushed to the hospital where bronchitis was diagnosed. He was put on intravenous antibiotics and was released April 1, quipping that he was "still alive."