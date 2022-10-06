Pope Bahrain trip blends Muslim outreach, Catholic ministry

In 2019, Francis and al-Tayeb signed a document in Abu Dhabi pledging Catholic-Muslim cooperation to work for peace, a pact endorsed by Bahrain King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa as well as other Muslim leaders.

According to the Bahrain trip itinerary, Francis would also preside over an ecumenical prayer service in the desert town of Awali and minister on several occasions to the country's small Catholic community.

Bahrain is home to the Gulf’s first Catholic Church, the Sacred Heart Church located in the capital Manama, as well as its biggest one, Our Lady of Arabia Cathedral, which opened last year in Awali.

Francis has acknowledged traveling is difficult for him now that uses a wheelchair and a cane to get around because of strained knee ligaments.

But he has pressed ahead with trips abroad that involve relatively little moving around and where he can promote his "Human Fraternity" initiative, seeing dialogue and occasions for encounter as a way to foster understanding even in times of conflict and war.

