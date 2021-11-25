Polyp in Biden's colon was benign, potentially pre-cancerous

The specimen, a tubular adenoma, was similar to one removed from Biden in 2008, Dr. Kevin C. O'Connor, physician to the president, wrote in a memo released Wednesday by the White House. Routine surveillance was recommended, which normally calls for another colonoscopy in seven to 10 years, he wrote.

The Mayo Clinic defines a colon polyp as a small clump of cells that forms on the lining of the colon. Most colon polyps are harmless, according to Mayo's website, but some colon polyps can develop into colon cancer over time.