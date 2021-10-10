springfield-news-sun logo
X

Polls open in Iraq's general elections amid tight security

Employees of the Independent High Electoral Commission close the polling center after the end of early voting by the security forces in Basra, Iraq, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Nabil al-Jurani)
Caption
Employees of the Independent High Electoral Commission close the polling center after the end of early voting by the security forces in Basra, Iraq, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Nabil al-Jurani)

Credit: Nabil al-Jurani

Credit: Nabil al-Jurani

Nation & World
32 minutes ago
Iraqis are electing a new parliament that many hope will deliver much needed reforms after decades of conflict and mismanagement

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq closed its airspace and land border crossings on Sunday as voters headed to the polls to elect a parliament that many hope will deliver much needed reforms after decades of conflict and mismanagement.

The vote was brought forward by six months in response to a popular uprising in the capital Baghdad and southern provinces in late 2019, when tens of thousands of people took to the streets to protest endemic corruption, poor services and rising unemployment. They were met with deadly force by security forces firing live ammunition and tear gas. More than 600 people were killed and thousands injured within just a few months.

A total of 3,449 candidates are vying for 329 seats in the parliamentary elections, which will be the sixth held since the fall of Saddam Hussein after the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003.

More than 250,000 security personnel across the country were tasked with protecting the vote. Army troops, police and anti-terrorism forces fanned out and deployed outside polling stations, some of which were ringed by barbed wire.

The election is the first since the fall of Saddam to proceed without a curfew in place, reflecting the significantly improved security situation in the country following the defeat of the Islamic State group in 2017. Previous votes were marred by fighting and deadly bomb attacks that have plagued the country for decades.

As a security precaution, Iraq has closed its airspace and scrambled its air force from Saturday night until early Monday morning.

The head of Iraq’s electoral commission has said that initial election results will be announced within 24 hours.

Followers of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, seen in the posters, march in the street after the end of early voting by the security forces in Najaf, Iraq, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Anmar Khalil)
Caption
Followers of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, seen in the posters, march in the street after the end of early voting by the security forces in Najaf, Iraq, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Anmar Khalil)

Credit: Anmar Khalil

Credit: Anmar Khalil

Followers of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr march in the street after the end of early voting by the security forces in Najaf, Iraq, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Anmar Khalil)
Caption
Followers of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr march in the street after the end of early voting by the security forces in Najaf, Iraq, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Anmar Khalil)

Credit: Anmar Khalil

Credit: Anmar Khalil

Followers of a political movement called "Al-Fateh Alliance" chant during a rally before the parliamentary elections in Baghdad, Iraq, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. Iraq on Sunday, Oct. 10, holds its fifth election since the 2003 U.S.-led invasion that toppled Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein, with most Iraqis longing for real change. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)
Caption
Followers of a political movement called "Al-Fateh Alliance" chant during a rally before the parliamentary elections in Baghdad, Iraq, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. Iraq on Sunday, Oct. 10, holds its fifth election since the 2003 U.S.-led invasion that toppled Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein, with most Iraqis longing for real change. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)

Credit: Hadi Mizban

Credit: Hadi Mizban

In Other News
1
Urías hits, pitches Dodgers past Giants to even NLDS series
2
Texas A&M beats No. 1 Alabama 41-38 on last-play field goal
3
Doerer makes late FG, No. 14 Irish beat Hokies 32-29
4
Kim Kardashian West pokes fun at famous family as SNL host
5
Iowa's GOP leaders stand by Trump as he repeats false claims
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top