Polls open in Greenland for parliamentary elections as Trump seeks control of the strategic island

Unofficial election results should be available soon after polls close at 2200 GMT Tuesday, but they won’t be certified for weeks as ballot papers make their way to the capital from remote settlements by boat, plane and helicopter.

While the island has been on a path toward independence since at least 2009, a break from Denmark isn't on the ballot even though it's on everyone's mind. Voters on Tuesday will instead elect 31 lawmakers who will shape the island's debate on when and if to declare independence in the future.

