Polls close in tight Virginia governor race, count underway

A loss in a state that has trended toward Democrats for more than a decade would deepen the sense of alarm inside the party heading into next year's midterm elections, when control of Congress is at stake. But Biden expressed optimism going into the evening while acknowledging that "the off-year is always unpredictable."

“I think we’re going to win in Virginia,” Biden said at a news conference in Scotland, where he was attending an international climate summit. “I don’t believe — and I’ve not seen any evidence that — whether or not I am doing well or poorly, whether or not I’ve got my agenda passed or not, is gonna have any real impact on winning or losing."

Tuesday’s voting also featured a governor’s race in New Jersey, mayoral offices around the country and a major policing question in Minneapolis. Still, both Virginia candidates said the implications of the first major election since Biden moved into the White House would be felt well beyond their state.

At one of his final events of the campaign, McAuliffe insisted “the stakes are huge.” Youngkin said the election would send a "statement that will be heard across this country.”

Voting proceeded largely without incident across Virginia. McAuliffe and Youngkin were mostly out of sight ahead of election night parties planned in the critical northern Virginia suburbs that each campaign was counting on.

VoteCast showed about half of Virginians had favorable opinions of Youngkin, compared to a 55% unfavorability rating for Trump — suggesting that the Republican gubernatorial candidate had successfully distanced himself from the former president. Youngkin was endorsed by Trump but didn’t personally appear with him, though the party is still dominated by the former president.

McAuliffe, by contrast, campaigned with his party's top national stars, including Biden, whose last visit to Virginia came a week before Election Day. VoteCast found Biden underwater, with 48% of Virginia’s voters approving of his job performance compared to 52% disapproving — especially stark in a state he had won so handily.

In Norfolk, along the state's Atlantic coast, 29-year-old Cassandra Ogren said she voted for McAuliffe in part because of his support for abortion rights and her concern about restrictions recently enacted in Texas, where a new law mostly bans the procedure. But she was also motivated by Youngkin’s ties to Trump.

“Anyone endorsed by President Trump is not someone I want representing me,” Ogren said.

School issues being important to many voters, meanwhile, could be good news for Youngkin. His pledge to ensure parents have greater say in what their kids are taught was a centerpiece of his campaign — possibly foreshadowing similar arguments GOP candidates will use across the country next year.

Youngkin has decried school efforts to teach about institutional racism in society. That push intensified after McAuliffe said during a debate that "I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.”

Bennett White, 24, a Youngkin voter in Norfolk, said he didn't want “our next generation of leaders to be looking at their peers in the lens of race."

“I just want to make sure that my mom is safe in the classroom," said White whose mother is a teacher, "and that her ideals and everyone’s ideals are protected, and we’re not turning into brainwashing academies.”

Elsewhere on Tuesday, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy was trying to win reelection against Republican former State Assembly member Jack Ciattarelli. If successful, Murphy would be the first Democrat reelected as the state's governor in 44 years.

A ballot question in Minneapolis could reshape policing in that city, where the killing of George Floyd last year touched off sweeping demonstrations for racial justice across the nation.

But no other race received the level of attention of the Virginia governor's campaign. That's in part because previous contests in many states have sometimes foreshadowed voter frustration with a party newly in power.

In 2009, during President Barack Obama's first year in office, Republican Bob McDonnell's victory in Virginia previewed a disastrous midterm cycle for Democrats, who lost more than 60 House seats the following year.

But McAuliffe won the governorship in 2013, a year after Obama was reelected, marking the only time the state has picked a governor from the sitting president’s party since 1976. He’s trying to repeat that feat on Tuesday.

___

Associated Press writers Ben Finley in Norfolk, Virginia, Hank Kurz in Richmond, Virginia, and Jill Colvin in New York contributed to this report.

Caption Democratic gubernatorial candidate former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, raises a glass of hard cider as he speaks to supporters during a rally in Richmond, Va., Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. McAuliffe will face Republican Glenn Youngkin in the November election. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Credit: Steve Helber Credit: Steve Helber

Caption Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin gestures as he speaks to supporters during a rally in Chesterfield, Va., Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. Youngkin will face Democrat former Gov. Terry McAuliffe in the November election. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Credit: Steve Helber Credit: Steve Helber

Caption Election workers Sheila McDonough, left, and Kathleen Reid chat while waiting for voters at the American Legion Post 35 poling place, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in South Portland, Maine. Tens of thousands of Mainers requested absentee ballots for this week's election, suggesting a higher-than-usual vote in an off-year election. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) Credit: Robert F. Bukaty Credit: Robert F. Bukaty

Caption Virginia House of Delegates District 83 incumbent Nancy Guy, a Democrat, gets a hug of support from fellow delegate Jay Jones at the Ebenezer Baptist Church polling place early Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Virginia Beach, Va. (Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot via AP) Credit: Stephen M. Katz Credit: Stephen M. Katz

Caption Mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa talks to reporters with a rescue cat named Gizmo after voting in New York, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Caption Howard Farr wears a COVID-19 face covering as he double checks his general election ballot, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in South Portland, Maine. AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) Credit: Robert F. Bukaty Credit: Robert F. Bukaty

Caption Democratic gubernatorial candidate former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, left, raises a glass of hard cider as he speaks to supporters during a rally in Richmond, Va., Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. McAuliffe will face Republican Glenn Youngkin in the November election. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Credit: Steve Helber Credit: Steve Helber

Caption Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin speaks to supporters as his wife Suzanne, right, daughter Anna, center, and son Grant watch, at a campaign rally in Leesburg, Va., Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. Youngkin faces Democratic gubernatorial candidate former Gov. Terry McAuliffe in the Nov. 2, election. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen) Credit: Cliff Owen Credit: Cliff Owen