Pollock, Urías lead Dodgers past slumping Padres 5-2

Los Angeles Dodgers' Will Smith watches his home run hit during the second inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Will Smith watches his home run hit during the second inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: Gregory Bull

Credit: Gregory Bull

By RICHARD J. MARCUS, Associated Press
16 minutes ago
SAN DIEGO (AP) — AJ Pollock hit a two-run single and robbed Manny Machado of a two-run homer to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers past the sinking San Diego Padres 5-2 on Tuesday night in a series opener between NL West rivals headed in opposite directions.

Will Smith homered for the Dodgers and Julio Urías (14-3) allowed one hit over five scoreless innings in his return from the injured list to match Chicago Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks for most wins in the majors.

The surging Dodgers, who have won 10 of 11, stayed 2 1/2 games behind first-place San Francisco in the NL West.

San Diego has lost 10 of 12 and remained a game behind the Reds for the league's second wild card.

Urías, who missed his previous turn with a bruised left calf, held the Padres hitless until Eric Hosmer doubled with one out in the fifth.

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias works against a San Diego Padres batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Credit: Gregory Bull

Los Angeles Dodgers' Will Smith, right, reacts with third base coach Dino Ebel after hitting a home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Credit: Gregory Bull

Los Angeles Dodgers' Will Smith watches his home run hit during the second inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Credit: Gregory Bull

Los Angeles Dodgers' Will Smith hits a home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Credit: Gregory Bull

Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy reacts to flying out during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Credit: Gregory Bull

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias works against a San Diego Padres batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Credit: Gregory Bull

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Pierce Johnson works against a Los Angeles Dodgers batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Credit: Gregory Bull

