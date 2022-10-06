Polling software CEO given bond, deadline to surrender in LA

The DA’s office didn’t specify what information allegedly was taken. But officials said it only involved poll workers, not voting machines or vote counts and didn’t alter election results.

Konnech in a statement issued Tuesday said “any LA County poll worker data that Konnech may have possessed was provided to it by LA County, and therefore could not have been ‘stolen’ as suggested." The statement also called Yu's arrest “wrongful detention.”

Mark Kriger, the attorney who represented Yu in court in Michigan on Thursday, said Konnech's director of information technology has consistently said the company never stored data outside the U.S.

The New York Times reported Monday that Konnech and Yu, who was born in China, became the target of claims by election conspiracy theorists that the company had secret ties to the Chinese Communist Party and had supplied information on 2 million poll workers.

There wasn’t any evidence to support those claims, but Yu received threats and went into hiding, the paper said.

Konnech has contracts with Allen County, Indiana, and DeKalb County in Georgia, the Times said.

Kriger said Thursday that its clients also include St. Louis County and California's Alameda County and San Francisco County. Konnech's website said the company has 32 clients in North America.