Polish women protest attempts to further restrict abortion

Parliament is scheduled Wednesday to debate a proposal for a complete ban on abortion in Poland, including in cases of rape and danger to a woman’s health. The “stop abortion” bill would define a fetus as a child under the law, and were it to become law, the activists who help women travel to abortion facilities and the women themselves could faces years of imprisonment for murder. The penalty could be from five years to a life sentence.

Irene Donadio of the International Planned Parenthood Federation European Network said the bill would also leave women who have miscarriages subject to possible criminal charges and prison terms of up to five years. She called it a “nightmare scenario for women in Poland.”

She said in countries that treat abortion as murder, such as El Salvador, women who are hospitalized with miscarriages sometimes fall under suspicion of having had an abortion, such as with an abortion pill, and can be charged by prosecutors.

“If Poland takes such a cruel decision it would simply devastate women and families’ lives,” Donadio said.

Amnesty International on Tuesday urged Polish lawmakers to reject what it called a “sinister bill” and “the latest in a wave of cruel and discriminatory attacks on women’s human rights.”

The proposal is not the work of lawmakers but was brought by an anti-abortion foundation. In Poland, citizen’s groups can bring legislative proposals to parliament if they collect at least 100,000 signatures.

A separate legislative proposal in parliament this week would create a “Family and Demographic Institute" aimed at increasing Poland's birthrate by limiting the number of divorces. The bill calls for head of the institute to have prosecutorial powers in divorce proceedings, with the power to demand that divorces not be granted. The agency's head would also have access to data on pregnancies.

It is not yet clear if either of the legislative proposals have a chance of being passed.

Caption Women's rights activists hold a sign reading "You have blood on your hands", near to dummies in the street to signify women who are suffering because of Poland's restrictive abortion law and a proposal for further restrictions, during a demonstration in front of parliament, in Warsaw, Poland, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. Women's rights activists used red paint symbolizing blood to protest a government plan to register every pregnancy in a national database and a proposal to further restrict abortion. The activists fear the database will allow authorities to track whether pregnancies end in a birth. Poland last year restricted its already conservative abortion law and abortions are now only allowed in cases of rape or incest, of if the woman's life or health is in danger. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

Caption A view of dummies in a street to signify women who are suffering because of Poland's restrictive abortion law and a proposal for further restrictions, during a demonstration in front of parliament, in Warsaw, Poland, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. Women's rights activists used red paint symbolizing blood to protest a government plan to register every pregnancy in a national database and a proposal to further restrict abortion. The activists fear the database will allow authorities to track whether pregnancies end in a birth. Poland last year restricted its already conservative abortion law and abortions are now only allowed in cases of rape or incest, of if the woman's life or health is in danger. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski