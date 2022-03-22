'No mercy': Mariupol bombing compared to Nazi war crimes

“During the last five days the planes were flying over us every five seconds and dropped bombs everywhere,” she said.

During a visit to Bulgaria, Duda compared the Russian shelling of schools, hospitals and other civilian targets, to the atrocities committed by German forces during their occupation of Poland during World War II.

“My countrymen, Poles, are looking today at Mariupol and are saying, ‘God’ — they say it with tears in their eyes — ‘Mariupol looks like Warsaw did in 1944 when Nazis, Hitler’s Germans, were brutally bombing houses, killing people, killing civilians with no mercy at all,’” Duda said.

“Today the Russian army is behaving in exactly the same way. Russian leaders are behaving in exactly the same way, like Hitler, like the German SS, like the German pilots of the fascist army during World War II."

In the Polish border town of Przemysl, a refugee from Mykolaiv, 45-year-old Natalia Shabadash, described a rocket explosion just 500 meters (yards) from her home.

“It was very scary, that’s why we decided to leave our home,” she said, explaining that her husband, like many Ukrainian men, remained in the country.

The UNHCR reported Tuesday that 3.53 million people have left Ukraine, with Poland taking in the lion’s share — more than 2.1 million — followed by Romania with more than 540,000 and Moldova with more than 367,000. Slovakia and Hungary have also welcomed refugees.

The International Organization for Migration estimates that nearly 6.5 million people are also internally displaced within Ukraine, suggesting that some, if not most, might flee abroad if the war continues.

Many of those who cross into Poland choose to remain, but it is impossible to know the exact number. Poland's Border Guard agency registers them on entry from Ukraine, but not if they move across the open borders of the European Union to Germany, France, Italy or any of the other countries where Ukrainians are heading.

It's clear, however, that many opt to stay in Poland, close to their homeland in hopes of returning after the war and drawn by the linguistic and cultural similarities in the fellow Slavic nation. Large numbers of Ukrainians in recent days have registered their children in Polish schools or applied for a national ID number that will give them access to health care and other social services.

Shabadash, who fled Mykolaiv, said she was treated very well in Poland and felt “so grateful to the Polish people,” but intended to to go France.

Meanwhile, groups of orphans and sick children from Ukraine are also arriving, sometimes in transit.

In Warsaw, dozens of Ukrainian orphans and their caretakers who are headed to refuge in the U.K. were stuck Tuesday due to missing paperwork from Ukraine.

The nearly 50 youngsters from orphanages in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro were due to fly to London on Monday before traveling on to Scotland. But they were forced to wait in a hotel until the bureaucratic holdup could be dealt with.

Their journey was organized by a Scottish charity, Dnipro Kids, which was set up in 2005 by supporters of Hibernian Football Club in the Scottish capital, Edinburgh.

U.K. Home Secretary Priti Patel said last week that British authorities were working with Poland and Ukraine “to ensure the children’s swift arrival to the U.K.”

Duncan MacRae, the media manager of Dnipro Kids, said the children were first evacuated by train from Dnipro to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. They were then put on a bus and taken to Poland, where they stayed for the past two weeks.

Sally Becker, executive director of the foundation Save a Child, which is helping with the evacuation, said the delay was due to a document that hadn’t been provided by Ukrainian authorities, and emerged just as the group was on the way to the airport.

“All we want to do is give them safe, temporary sanctuary in Britain until the war is over and it’s safe for them to go home,” she said.

Gera reported from Warsaw. David Keyton in Przemysl, Poland, contributed.

Caption Poland's President Andrzej Duda listens to Romania's President Klaus Iohannis during press statements at the Presidential Palace in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) Credit: Andreea Alexandru

Caption An elderly woman walks at a railway station in Przemysl, Poland, after fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine, on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits

Caption Displaced Ukrainians on a Poland bound train bid farewell in Lviv, western Ukraine, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. The U.N. refugee agency says more than 3.5 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia's invasion, passing another milestone in an exodus that has led to Europe's worst refugee crisis since World War II. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue

Caption A ribbon in the colours of the Ukrainian flag fixes hair of a girl as Ukrainian refugees with children wait to board a bus at a square next to a railway station in Przemysl, Poland, on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits

Caption Ukrainian orphans are seen during a stopover in Warsaw as they are en route to the UK, in Warsaw, Poland, on Monday March 21, 2022. A UK-based group Dnipro Kids is helping the nearly 50 children get refugee in the UK until the Russia's war against Ukraine is over. They were supposed to fly on Monday but got stuck in Warsaw due to a paperwork issue. (AP Photo/Pawel Kuczynski) Credit: Pawel Kuczynski

Caption Refugees with children at a railway station in Przemysl, Poland, after fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits