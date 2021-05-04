Polish lawmakers OK spending plan for EU recovery funds

“This decision is one of the most important for the coming 10-20 years," Morawiecki said.

He said the funds will mainly go to infrastructure like new roads and energy systems but also to upgrading hospitals and schools. In pledging its votes, the left-wing opposition insisted on funds for local government and cheap housing.

Lawmakers who criticized the plan argued it was not consulted with local governments, which they said should be the funds’ main recipients, and demanded a mechanism controlling the spending.

Every EU member needs to present an approved national spending plan before the recovery funds can be made available.

The EU’s 750 billion-euro (over $900 billion) coronavirus recovery fund is meant to give EU nations a strong boost as they recover from the pandemic's economic devastation.

Poland's members of government with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, center, react after voting – some in parliament, some remotely – in Warsaw, Poland, on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Polish lawmakers have voted to approve the nation’s spending plan for the 58 billion euros ($70 billion) it expects to receive from the European Union’s pandemic recovery plan. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

