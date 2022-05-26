Polish lawmakers back removing judicial body EU criticized

But ties have warmed up as Poland has taken an active role in supporting Ukraine in its struggle against Russia's invasion. Poland has taken in some 3.6 million refugees from Ukraine, and the government been pushing for EU funds to accommodate and integrate the refugees.

The new regulations approved by the lower house, or Sejm, amend the law on Poland's Supreme Court to remove its divisive Disciplinary Chamber. The European Court of Justice last year found the chamber to be in violation of the EU's rule of law principles, urged Poland to remove it and fined Poland 1 million euros per day as long as the body continues.

Critics say the change is superficial and misleading, because the controversial body is to be replaced with a professional responsibility chamber at the Supreme Court whose members will be chosen by the president.

The new judicial regulations still need approval from the Senate, where the opposition has a narrow edge, and from President Andrzej Duda, who is their chief author.

It was not clear if these approvals would be granted before June 2.