Polish diplomat hears Russia's protest to Warsaw incident

Russian Ambassador to Poland, Ambassador Sergey Andreev is covered with red paint in Warsaw, Poland, Monday, May 9, 2022. Protesters have thrown red paint on the Russian ambassador as he arrived at a cemetery in Warsaw to pay respects to Red Army soldiers who died during World War II. Ambassador Sergey Andreev arrived at the Soviet soldiers cemetery on Monday to lay flowers where a group of activists opposed to Russia’s war in Ukraine were waiting for him. (AP Photo/Maciek Luczniewski)

Nation & World
31 minutes ago
Poland’s ambassador in Moscow has been summoned to Russia’s Foreign Ministry two days after Russia’s ambassador to Poland was splattered with red paint thrown at him by protesters opposed to the war in Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's ambassador in Moscow was summoned to Russia's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday, two days after Russia's ambassador to Poland was splattered with red paint thrown at him by protesters opposed to the war in Ukraine.

Polish Ambassador Krzysztof Krajewski said Russian officials expressed words of protest about the incident on Monday at a cemetery in Warsaw.

Krajewski said his response was to repeat the words of Poland's foreign minister who called the incident “highly deplorable” and something that should never have happened given the protected status of diplomats.

On Monday, Russian Ambassador Sergey Andreev was struck by red paint as he tried to pay his respects to Red Army soldiers who died on Polish territory during World War II. The protest came on Victory Day, the Russian holiday marking the defeat of Nazi Germany. Police helped Andreev to safely leave the scene

Polish government authorities say Andreev had been warned against going to the cemetery for the event because Russia's war in Ukraine has been roundly condemned by Poles and Ukrainians living in Poland.

Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau hinted that Russia's summoning of Krajewski would meet with reciprocity toward Andreev.

Later Wednesday, Poland's Foreign Ministry said that a plaque with the national emblem at the entrance to Poland's Embassy in Moscow has been doused in red paint.

Traditionally reserved, bilateral relations have been very tense since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which borders Poland. The Polish government has been urging for tough international sanctions, including a ban on Russian energy sources.

