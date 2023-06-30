X

Polish child who fell overboard from ferry and mother who jumped in afterward are dead

Nation & World
1 hour ago
A Polish police official says a 7-year-old child who fell overboard from a passenger ferry in the Baltic Sea and the child’s mother, who jumped into the water after her child, are both dead

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A 7-year-old child who fell overboard from a passenger ferry in the Baltic Sea and the child’s mother, who jumped into the water after her child, are both dead, a Polish police official said Friday.

Police spokesperson Mariusz Ciarka told the TVN24 broadcaster that it was impossible to save the lives of the two, both of whom were Polish citizens.

The tragedy occurred Thursday when the child fell into the water and the mother decided to jump in after her child, Swedish Maritime Administration spokesperson Jonas Franzen told The Associated Press. He said the child fell from a height of about 20 meters (65 feet).

The mother and child were transported separately by helicopter to a hospital in Karlskrona.

Anders Olsson, who was on the rescue helicopter that pulled the woman from the sea, told Swedish radio on Friday that she was “not responsive” and first aid was administered to her.

Ships and helicopters from Sweden and from NATO units that were in the area assisted in the rescue operation.

In Other News
1
A California scholar's research into a flowering shrub took him to...
2
Prosecutor says Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey is 'a sexual bully'...
3
Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen had been a huge Facebook fan. Now...
4
Venus Williams will begin her 24th Wimbledon appearance against Elina...
5
600 arrested and 200 police officers hurt on France's 3rd night of...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top