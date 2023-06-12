Polish authorities rule rights of pregnant woman who died were violated amid abortion law debate

The ombudsman for patient rights, Bartlomiej Chmielowiec, said that the hospital had violated the patient’s rights.

A lawyer for Lalik’s family, Jolanta Budzowska, told the broadcaster TVN24 on Monday that the woman was not told that her chances of maintaining the pregnancy were minimal, and that she risked her life by not terminating the pregnancy. She said it was a case of medical malpractice.

Lalik's is the latest case of a woman dying in a hospital that tried to maintain a pregnancy due to the presence of a fetal heartbeat until it was too late for the woman.

It comes following a controversial tightening of Poland's already restrictive abortion law more than two years ago that led to mass protests in the country.

The constitutional court ruled in 2020 that women could no longer terminate pregnancies in cases of severe fetal deformities, including Down Syndrome.

Under the current law, women still have the right to abortion in cases where their life or health is threatened. However, women's rights advocates warn that doctors are putting women's lives at risk as they prioritize saving pregnancies over women, either for ideological reasons or fearing legal consequences for themselves.

Protests have been held across Poland in such cases, with another planned in Warsaw on Wednesday evening.

Conservative anti-abortion groups accuse the women's rights advocates of exploiting cases like Lalik's for political gain.