Police: Woman called 911 after letting killer borrow phone

Murray said investigators still had no idea what prompted the shootings. Haddock entered the Circle K convenience store a little before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday and shot and killed two people who were there getting food, then stepped outside and shot someone else in a car.

“There was no apparent conflict between the parties,” Murray said, citing witness statements as well as surveillance footage. “The male just walked in and started shooting.”

He then walked across the street to another gas station and began shooting into his own car to get inside, because he had locked himself out, Murray said.

Police did not immediately release any information about the victims.

The attack is yet another outbreak of violence in the early weeks of 2023 as the U.S. suffers a wave of mass killings that has claimed dozens of lives.

After the killings, police released a surveillance image of the man and warned the community to be on the lookout. Law enforcement converged on his parent's home, across a road from a storage facility on the outskirts of the city of nearly 100,000 residents, about 140 miles (225 kilometers) southeast of Seattle. Court records listed the home as a previously known address for Haddock.

Haddock appeared to have little criminal history. He was arrested in March 2020 after police saw him in a car that had been stolen from a woman who had left it running; he ran from officers who pulled him over, according to charging documents filed in Yakima County Superior Court, and he reported being homeless.

He successfully completed a diversion program, despite twice violating its terms by using methamphetamine or heroin, and the charges were dismissed in December 2021.

At Yakima Riverside Storage, across the street from the home surrounded by police, receptionist Tabitha Johnson said she was taking the unusual precaution of locking the doors, which she can monitor through windows and security cameras.

“It’s quite scary, but Yakima isn’t new to shootings,” the 39-year-old said.

Associated Press writers Rebecca Boone in Boise, Idaho, and Andrew Selsky in Salem, Oregon, contributed to this report.

Credit: Emree Weaver Credit: Emree Weaver

