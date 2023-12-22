BreakingNews
911 caller: Man shot in head in Springfield, ‘send a squad quickly.’

Police video shows police knew Maine shooter was a threat. They also felt confronting him was unsafe

Police in Maine feared confronting an Army reservist prior to the worst mass shooting in state history would “throw a stick of dynamite on a pool of gas,” according to footage released by law enforcement
Nation & World
By PATRICK WHITTLE – Associated Press
11 minutes ago
X

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine feared confronting an Army reservist prior to the worst mass shooting in state history would “throw a stick of dynamite on a pool of gas,” according to footage released by law enforcement.

The videos were released to the Portland Press Herald and then sent to The Associated Press on Friday.

Robert Card, a 40-year-old Army reservist, committed the deadliest mass shooting in Maine history when he killed 18 people at a bowling alley and a bar on Oct. 25 in Lewiston.

Card’s body was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound two days after the shootings. Reports soon began to emerge that he had spent two weeks in a psychiatric hospital months before the attacks and had amassed weapons.

In Other News
1
Former Colombian soldier pleads guilty in 2021 assassination of Haiti’s...
2
UN approves watered-down resolution on aid to Gaza without call for...
3
Police seek a motive as Prague mourns the 14 people killed in the...
4
Some Catholic bishops reject Pope's stance on blessings for same-sex...
5
Stock market today: Wall Street ticks toward new records on the way to...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top