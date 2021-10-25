springfield-news-sun logo
Police: Uganda bus explosion kills 2 days after eatery blast

Police secure a road leading to the scene of an explosion in the Komamboga suburb of the capital Kampala, Uganda Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Police said one person was killed and several others injured in the explosion late Saturday and that detectives would "determine whether the explosion arose from an intentional act or not." (AP Photo/Nicholas Bamulanzeki)
Police secure a road leading to the scene of an explosion in the Komamboga suburb of the capital Kampala, Uganda Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Police said one person was killed and several others injured in the explosion late Saturday and that detectives would "determine whether the explosion arose from an intentional act or not." (AP Photo/Nicholas Bamulanzeki)

By RODNEY MUHUMUZA, Associated Press
Police are investigating a bus explosion that killed at least two people in central Uganda

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan police are investigating a bus explosion that killed at least two people Monday, the second blast in less than 48 hours in the East African country.

The bus was traveling from Kampala, the capital, to the western part of Uganda.

Police said in a statement they dispatched bomb experts to the scene in central Uganda.

An explosion at an eatery in a busy Kampala suburb killed one person on Saturday. The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for that attack.

The extremist group said in a statement late Sunday that it detonated an explosive device at the eatery allegedly “frequented by elements and spies” with Uganda's government.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni described Saturday's explosion as an apparent terrorist act.

Museveni said three people entered the eatery where pork is grilled and left a plastic bag with contents that later exploded. Police have not announced any arrests.

The U.K. government updated its travel guidance for Uganda this month to say extremists “are very likely to try to carry out attacks.”

A police bomb squad vehicle secures a road leading to the scene of an explosion in the Komamboga suburb of the capital Kampala, Uganda Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Police said one person was killed and several others injured in the explosion late Saturday and that detectives would "determine whether the explosion arose from an intentional act or not." (AP Photo/Nicholas Bamulanzeki)
A police bomb squad vehicle secures a road leading to the scene of an explosion in the Komamboga suburb of the capital Kampala, Uganda Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Police said one person was killed and several others injured in the explosion late Saturday and that detectives would "determine whether the explosion arose from an intentional act or not." (AP Photo/Nicholas Bamulanzeki)

Forensics officers search near the scene of an explosion in the Komamboga suburb of the capital Kampala, Uganda Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. The explosion at an eatery in Uganda's capital late Saturday was an apparent terrorist act, President Yoweri Museveni said on Sunday. (AP Photo/Nicholas Bamulanzeki)
Forensics officers search near the scene of an explosion in the Komamboga suburb of the capital Kampala, Uganda Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. The explosion at an eatery in Uganda's capital late Saturday was an apparent terrorist act, President Yoweri Museveni said on Sunday. (AP Photo/Nicholas Bamulanzeki)

