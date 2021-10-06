Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting

After news of the shooting spread, parents gathered at the Mansfield Independent School District Center for the Performing Arts about 5 miles (8 kilometers) from the high school to be reunified with their kids, who were bused over. Among them was Justin Rockhold, whose ninth-grade son had texted him to let him know he was OK.

Rockhold said he has served in the military and he drew on that experience to instruct his son, telling him to keep his head down and be still to stay safe. When asked whether he had thought a could happen at the school, he said his military training is also a reminder of life’s dangerous realities.

“Obviously in America — in the world we live in today — it’s always something. ... It’s in the back of your mind,” Rockhold said, adding that he was praying for the injured. “I’m just blessed today that my kid’s safe.”

The shooting happened just days after a shooting at a Houston charter school that injured an administrator. Texas' deadliest school shooting occurred in May of 2018 when a then-17-year-old armed with a shotgun and a pistol opened fire at Santa Fe High School near Houston, killing 10 people, most of whom were students.

___

An earlier version of this story was corrected to reflect that the suspect's last name is Simpkins, not Simpkin.

___

Bleed reported from Little Rock, Arkansas.

Caption In this image from WFAA-TV video, law enforcement arrives at Timberview High School on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. Authorities say a student opened fire inside the Dallas-area high school during a fight. (WFAA-TV via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

