Police: Suspect on the run in fatal shooting of 3 in Texas

He said that Broderick was a former deputy with the Travis County sheriff's office, which is based in Austin.

Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza said in a statement that Broderick had been arrested for sexual assault of a child last June and was released on $50,000 bond. He said that the district attorney's office on Sunday filed a motion to revoke that bond and is actively supporting law enforcement as they pursue Broderick.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Kristen Dark tells the Austin American-Statesman that Broderick, a property crimes detective, resigned after the arrest.

The newspaper also reports that Broderick's wife filed for a protective order and divorce shortly after his arrest.

Chacon said Broderick is suspected in the killing of two Hispanic women and one Black man. He said Broderick knew the victims but didn't elaborate on how or provide a motive for the shootings. Chacon also said a child was involved but that the child has been located and is safe.

Brenda Torres said she was driving by when she saw a little boy flag down a car and a Black man lying facedown on the ground.

“I saw the little boy point down the street," Torres said. "There was someone lying on the ground. I thought someone had just fallen down or something. As my light turns green and I’m driving, I see cop car after cop car after cop car rushing toward where I just was.”

Chacon said the three were not shot in a building but did not give any further details.

Following the shooting, there was a large presence of emergency responders at the scene, including dozens of police cars, several ambulances, two SWAT trucks and two police helicopters. Later Sunday, law enforcement began leaving the area.

The area includes a strip mall containing several retail stores and large apartment complexes situated near wooded rolling hills.

Josh Katzowitz, who had been shopping at the nearby Trader Joe’s, said police and ambulances came “pouring in” to the area as he was leaving. He didn’t hear any shooting.

“The cops had their guns out,” he said. “Some had pistols, some had rifles and they were strapping on bulletproof vests. There were all of a sudden ambulances, sirens and police cars. There were cops coming from everywhere.”

___

Associated Press reporter Jamie Stengle in Dallas contributed.

Austin police, SWAT and medical personnel respond to an active shooter situation located Great Hills Trail in Northwest Austin, Texas, on Sunday, April 18, 2021. Emergency responders say several people have been fatally shot in Austin and that no suspect is in custody. (Brontë Wittpenn/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Credit: Brontë Wittpenn Credit: Brontë Wittpenn

Austin police, SWAT and medical personnel respond to an active shooter situation that has left several people dead in Northwest Austin, Texas, on Sunday, April 18, 2021. Emergency responders say several people have been fatally shot in Austin and no suspect is in custody. (Brontë Wittpenn/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Credit: Brontë Wittpenn Credit: Brontë Wittpenn

Police, SWAT and medical personnel respond to a fatal shooting in the Arboretum area of northwest Austin on Sunday, April 18, 2021. (Brontë Wittpenn/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Credit: Brontë Wittpenn Credit: Brontë Wittpenn

Police, SWAT and medical personnel respond to a fatal shooting in the Aboretum area of northwest Austin on Sunday, April 18, 2021. (Brontë Wittpenn/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Credit: Brontë Wittpenn Credit: Brontë Wittpenn

Austin police, SWAT and medical personnel respond to an active shooter situation located Great Hills Trail in Northwest Austin, Texas, on Sunday, April 18, 2021. Emergency responders say several people have been fatally shot in Austin and that no suspect is in custody. (Brontë Wittpenn/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Credit: Brontë Wittpenn Credit: Brontë Wittpenn

Emergency personnel work at the scene of a fatal shooting, Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Several people were fatally shot in Austin on Sunday and no suspects are in custody, emergency responders said. Police said on Twitter that they were on the scene of an active shooting and asked nearby residents to shelter in place and avoid the area. (AP Photo/Jim Vertuno) Credit: Jim Vertuno Credit: Jim Vertuno

Police and emergency personnel work at the scene of a fatal shooting, Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Emergency responders say several people have been fatally shot in Austin and that no suspect is in custody. EMS spokeswoman Capt. Christa Stedman said early Sunday afternoon that it was still an active scene. (AP Photo/Jim Vertuno) Credit: Jim Vertuno Credit: Jim Vertuno

Austin police, SWAT and medical personnel respond to an active shooter situation located Great Hills Trail in Northwest Austin, Texas, on Sunday, April 18, 2021. Emergency responders say several people have been fatally shot in Austin and that no suspect is in custody. (Brontë Wittpenn/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Credit: Brontë Wittpenn Credit: Brontë Wittpenn

People watch as police, SWAT and medical personnel respond to a fatal shooting in the Aboretum area of northwest Austin on Sunday, April 18, 2021. (Brontë Wittpenn/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Credit: Brontë Wittpenn Credit: Brontë Wittpenn