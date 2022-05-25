Police suspect arson in fire at Wyoming abortion clinic site

Protests have been held this spring by abortion opponents at the future clinic site and signs opposing abortion were visible Wednesday in a window of an apartment next door to the building.

Wyoming is one of 13 U.S. states that would outlaw abortion if the Roe v Wade decision that legalized it nationwide is overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court. A leaked draft of a ruling suggests that will happen soon.

The new Wyoming clinic was being launched by Burkhart, a former associate Dr. George Tiller, an abortion provider who was shot and killed in a Wichita, Kansas church in 2009.

Police closed off the street where the small building is located as officers investigated. Several of the building's windows were broken and smoke damage was visible around one broken window.

Caption Police tape is placed at the scene of an overnight fire that severely damaged a building that was being renovated to house a new abortion clinic in Casper, Wyoming, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. The clinic, which would also provide other health care for women, had been set to open in June. It would become only the second place in the state to offer abortions. (AP Photo/Mead Gruver) Credit: Mead Gruver