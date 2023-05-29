Police: Suspect arrested in 5 separate shootings in Arizona's Phoenix metro area; 4 dead

Police said officers were dispatched around 10:30 p.m. Friday to a Mesa park and found a 41-year-old man dead at the scene.

While still at the park, police reported hearing shots being fired nearby and searched the area and later found a 36-year-old woman with serious injuries. She remains in stable condition at a hospital.

Police said they received a call about a body near a Mesa bus station around 1 a.m. Sunday.

They said officers discovered a 41-year-old man dead at the scene and then another dead man just after 2 a.m.

Authorities said all of the victims had gunshot wounds. They also said shell casings recovered from the shooting scenes were all linked to the same 9mm handgun, including a fatal shooting Friday afternoon in Phoenix.

Details of the Phoenix shooting haven’t been released yet.