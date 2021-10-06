Police: Student opens fire at Texas high school; 4 hurt

Kolbye said the shooting happened after a fight broke out.

“This is not a random act of violence," he said. “This is not somebody attacking our school."

Timberview serves about 1,900 students in ninth through 12th grades. The sprawling complex opened in 2004.

The shooting happened just days after a shooting at a Houston charter school that injured an administrator. Texas’ deadliest school shooting occurred in May of 2018 when a then-17-year-old armed with a shotgun and a pistol opened fire at Santa Fe High School near Houston, killing 10 people, most of whom were students.

An earlier version of this story was corrected to reflect that the suspect's last name is Simpkins, not Simpkin.

Caption In this image from WFAA-TV video, law enforcement arrives at Timberview High School on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. Authorities say a student opened fire inside the Dallas-area high school during a fight. (WFAA-TV via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

