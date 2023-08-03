Police step up security, patrol courthouse ahead of Trump appearance. Follow live updates

Follow along for live updates as Donald Trump is due to appear in federal court Thursday after being indicted by the Justice Department for his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. It's the third criminal case brought against the former president as he seeks to reclaim the White House.

INCREASED COURTHOUSE SECURITY

Authorities are stepping up security at the federal courthouse in Washington hours before Trump is set to surrender and face a judge on felony charges accusing him of trying to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss.

Dozens of police officers and vehicles were stationed Thursday morning near the courthouse, where Trump is expected to be processed and appear in court on charges including conspiracy to defraud the United States and obstruction of Congress.

Law enforcement has set up metal barricades near the courthouse to limit movement and police were patrolling the area by car, bike and foot.

It’s the third time this year the early 2024 Republican presidential primary front-runner will have to answer to criminal charges in court.

It comes nearly two months after Trump pleaded not guilty to dozens of federal felony counts accusing him of hoarding classified documents and thwarting government efforts to retrieve them.

