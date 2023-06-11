Six people shot in parking lot outside Houston club, police say

HOUSTON (AP) — Police in Houston say six people were shot and injured after someone opened fire in a crowded parking lot outside of a club in Houston early Sunday.
Police Chief Troy Finner said officers found six people shot following a disturbance inside the club that spilled out into the parking lot. Finner said one of the six victims is in critical condition and underwent emergency surgery. The victim's prognosis was uncertain. The other five victims are expected to survive.
No suspects have been arrested. Finner says surveillance video taken at the scene would be reviewed as part of the investigation.
In Other News
1
China struggles with weak post-COVID economic recovery
2
Nick Taylor wins Canadian Open, first Canadian champion since 1954
3
Sue Bird commands floor once more as her No. 10 retired by the Seattle...
4
Protest derails planned celebration of 20-year ban on oil drilling near...
5
Alex Newell becomes first nonbinary actor to win a Tony Award as...