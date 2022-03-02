Police shoot, kill 12-year-old boy after bullet hits cop car

Deputy Commissioner Benjamin Naish said the bullet went through the window, ricocheted off the passenger door and went through the passenger-side headrest, saying the officers very easily could have been killed or seriously injured. He spoke during a virtual update on gun violence in the city Wednesday.

Police said two officers got out of the driver's side of the car and fired at the fleeing youth, who officers said was holding a gun. One of the officers continued to chase Siderio down the street, firing two more times and striking the boy once in the upper right back area. The bullet exited through his chest, police said.

The other youth, a 17-year-old male who was not named, was taken into custody in the firearms case but was later released, police said.

Naish said officers recovered a 9mm semiautomatic handgun equipped with a laser that had been reported stolen. He said the gun had one bullet in the chamber and five more in the clip.

Naish said police could not definitively say Wednesday that Siderio had shot into the police vehicle, or whether he had pointed the weapon at officers as he fled.

Police also did not say whether the recovered gun was part of the initial investigation.

“While the indications from the medical examiner is that the bullet entered into his back, that does not mean he was fleeing or that there was not a gun being pointed toward or in the vicinity of the officer. It doesn't mean that he wasn't continuing to be a threat to the officer,” Naish said.

He said ballistics evidence had been gathered and police were scouring the area for surveillance footage as part of the investigation. None of the plainclothes officers was wearing a body camera, he said.

The two officers who fired their weapons were placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.