Police: Sacramento shooting was gunfight among gang rivals

Experts said that if gangs were to blame, it would mark an unusually bloody feud.

In 20 years of researching gangs in Los Angeles, Alex Alonso said he can’t remember a gang-related shooting with such a high body count.

“It’s extremely rare that a gang shooting happened as the way this one is being characterized,” Alonso said. “It’s extremely rare to have that happen in a public place with so many victims.”

Gregory Chris Brown, a criminal justice professor at California State University, Fullerton, said gangs often target rivals in drive-by shootings with fewer victims, though innocent bystanders are sometimes also struck.

The location of the Sacramento shooting – in a bustling area of watering holes near the entertainment district — was incidental to whatever fueled the fight.

“If rival gang members see each other it doesn’t matter if they’re in the Capitol of the United States of America,” Brown said. “If you see a rival gang member and you’re going to attack them, it doesn’t matter where they are.”

The large number of casualties was the result of high-capacity weapons in a crowded area, he said.

Berry Accius, founder of Voice of the Youth who leads gun intervention and prevention programs and offered his services to counsel families who lost loved ones in the shooting, criticized police for characterizing the crime as gang-related, which he said will lead some to “think Black people.”

He said people will see the photos of the Black women and men who were shot, assume they were in a gang and wonder why gang members are downtown.

“That’s the narrative we don’t need at this particular time,” Accius said. "This idea that we’re going to put blame to one demographic of folks and blame them for the violence that ensued.”

Bill Sanders, a criminologist at Cal State LA, said he wanted to see more evidence the shooting was gang-related, a term police often use to drum up support. He said gang shootings are more mundane and most occur in what are considered gang neighborhoods.

“If you looked at a map of gang homicides in the city — or any city — over time, you’d see the same areas lighting up — meaning that’s where they occur. If these guys were white, this wouldn’t be considered gang related — not even for a minute.”

Authorities credited witnesses who contributed nearly 200 videos, photos and other tips with helping the investigation.

Police were trying to determine if a stolen handgun found at the crime scene was used in the massacre. It had been converted to a weapon capable of automatic gunfire.

They are also investigating whether a gun one of the brothers, Smiley Martin, 27, brandished in a video was used in the shooting, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. The official was briefed on the investigation but was not authorized to publicly discuss details and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Martin and his brother were among those wounded in the gunfire that erupted about 2 a.m. Sunday as bars closed and patrons filled the streets.

The Sacramento County coroner identified the three women killed as Johntaya Alexander, 21; Melinda Davis, 57; and Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21. The three men killed were Sergio Harris, 38; Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 32; and De’vazia Turner, 29.

Ten people were wounded in addition to the Martin brothers. At least two remained hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

Smiley Martin faces charges of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun. He remained hospitalized and it wasn’t clear if he had an attorney who could speak for him.

His brother, Dandrae Martin, 26, was arrested as a “related suspect” and appeared briefly Tuesday in Sacramento Superior Court on a charge of being a convict carrying a loaded gun.

He did not enter a plea and his attorney said she would wait to see if prosecutors brought more serious charges before deciding whether to seek his release.

Both men have criminal records. Smiley Martin was released from prison in February after serving about half of a 10-year prison sentence for beating a girlfriend. He was denied parole last year after prosecutors said he “clearly has little regard for human life,” documents show.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg questioned why the brothers were on the streets.

“Those questions need to be answered and they will be answered over the days ahead,” Steinberg said.

A 31-year-old man seen carrying a handgun immediately after the shooting was arrested Tuesday on a weapons charge. Police said they don’t believe his gun was used in the shooting.

___

Melley reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press writers Stefanie Dazio, Christopher Weber in Los Angeles, Don Thompson in Sacramento, Michael Balsamo in Washington, Jacques Billeaud in Phoenix and News Researcher Rhonda Shafner in New York City contributed to this report.

Caption A crime scene investigator photographs evidence markers at the scene of a mass shooting In Sacramento, Calif. April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) Credit: Rich Pedroncelli Credit: Rich Pedroncelli Caption A crime scene investigator photographs evidence markers at the scene of a mass shooting In Sacramento, Calif. April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) Credit: Rich Pedroncelli Credit: Rich Pedroncelli

Caption Dandrae Martin makes his first court appearance in Sacramento County Superior Court, in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Martin is facing charges connected to the shooting that killed and injured multiple people in Sacramento days earlier. He was arrested as a "related suspect," on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and being a convict carrying a loaded gun. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) Credit: Rich Pedroncelli Credit: Rich Pedroncelli Caption Dandrae Martin makes his first court appearance in Sacramento County Superior Court, in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Martin is facing charges connected to the shooting that killed and injured multiple people in Sacramento days earlier. He was arrested as a "related suspect," on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and being a convict carrying a loaded gun. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) Credit: Rich Pedroncelli Credit: Rich Pedroncelli

Caption This Feb. 6, 2022, booking photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Smiley Allen Martin, two days before he was released to Sacramento County probation for his sentence on charges of corporal injury and assault likely to cause great bodily injury. Martin was arrested Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in connection with a mass shooting that killed six people in Sacramento, Calif. Martin is the brother of Dandrae Martin, the first suspect taken into custody in the investigation. (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption This Feb. 6, 2022, booking photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Smiley Allen Martin, two days before he was released to Sacramento County probation for his sentence on charges of corporal injury and assault likely to cause great bodily injury. Martin was arrested Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in connection with a mass shooting that killed six people in Sacramento, Calif. Martin is the brother of Dandrae Martin, the first suspect taken into custody in the investigation. (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption A photo of De'vazia Turner is surrounded by candles, Tuesday, April 5,2022, at a memorial near where he was killed in a mass shooting on April 3, 2022, in Sacramento, Calif. Dandrae Martin, who is facing charges connected to Sundays mass shooting, made his first court appearance in Sacramento County Superior Court, Tuesday. Martin, 26, was arrested as a "related suspect," on charges of assault with deadly weapon and being a convict carrying a loaded gun. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) Credit: Rich Pedroncelli Credit: Rich Pedroncelli Caption A photo of De'vazia Turner is surrounded by candles, Tuesday, April 5,2022, at a memorial near where he was killed in a mass shooting on April 3, 2022, in Sacramento, Calif. Dandrae Martin, who is facing charges connected to Sundays mass shooting, made his first court appearance in Sacramento County Superior Court, Tuesday. Martin, 26, was arrested as a "related suspect," on charges of assault with deadly weapon and being a convict carrying a loaded gun. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) Credit: Rich Pedroncelli Credit: Rich Pedroncelli

Caption People attend a candlelight vigil for victims of a fatal shooting held at Ali Youssefi Square in Sacramento, Calif., late Monday, April 4, 2022. Multiple people were killed and injured after the shooting that occurred early Sunday. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP) Credit: Jose Carlos Fajardo Credit: Jose Carlos Fajardo Caption People attend a candlelight vigil for victims of a fatal shooting held at Ali Youssefi Square in Sacramento, Calif., late Monday, April 4, 2022. Multiple people were killed and injured after the shooting that occurred early Sunday. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP) Credit: Jose Carlos Fajardo Credit: Jose Carlos Fajardo

Caption Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg reads the names of the shooting victims during a candlelight vigil held at Ali Youssefi Square in Sacramento, Calif., late Monday, April 4, 2022. Multiple people were killed and injured after a shooting that occurred early Sunday. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP) Credit: Jose Carlos Fajardo Credit: Jose Carlos Fajardo Caption Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg reads the names of the shooting victims during a candlelight vigil held at Ali Youssefi Square in Sacramento, Calif., late Monday, April 4, 2022. Multiple people were killed and injured after a shooting that occurred early Sunday. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP) Credit: Jose Carlos Fajardo Credit: Jose Carlos Fajardo

Caption Gabrielle Knox, 9, of Sacramento, stares at the flame of a candle during a vigil held at Ali Youssefi Square in Sacramento, Calif., late Monday, April 4, 2022. Multiple people were killed and injured after a shooting that occurred early Sunday. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP) Credit: Jose Carlos Fajardo Credit: Jose Carlos Fajardo Caption Gabrielle Knox, 9, of Sacramento, stares at the flame of a candle during a vigil held at Ali Youssefi Square in Sacramento, Calif., late Monday, April 4, 2022. Multiple people were killed and injured after a shooting that occurred early Sunday. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP) Credit: Jose Carlos Fajardo Credit: Jose Carlos Fajardo

Caption A person who did not want to be identified holds a photograph of Melinda Davis, 57, during a candlelight vigil held at Ali Youssefi Square in Sacramento, Calif., late Monday, April 4, 2022. Davis was one of the people killed after a shooting that occurred early Sunday. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP) Credit: Jose Carlos Fajardo Credit: Jose Carlos Fajardo Caption A person who did not want to be identified holds a photograph of Melinda Davis, 57, during a candlelight vigil held at Ali Youssefi Square in Sacramento, Calif., late Monday, April 4, 2022. Davis was one of the people killed after a shooting that occurred early Sunday. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP) Credit: Jose Carlos Fajardo Credit: Jose Carlos Fajardo

Caption Dandrae Martin talks with attorney Linda Parisi at his first court appearance in Sacramento County Superior Court, in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Martin is facing charges connected to the shooting that killed and injured multiple people in Sacramento days earlier. He was arrested as a "related suspect," on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and being a convict carrying a loaded gun. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) Credit: Rich Pedroncelli Credit: Rich Pedroncelli Caption Dandrae Martin talks with attorney Linda Parisi at his first court appearance in Sacramento County Superior Court, in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Martin is facing charges connected to the shooting that killed and injured multiple people in Sacramento days earlier. He was arrested as a "related suspect," on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and being a convict carrying a loaded gun. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) Credit: Rich Pedroncelli Credit: Rich Pedroncelli

Caption Attorney Linda Parisi talks with reporters after representing Dandrae Martin in his first court appearance in Sacramento County Superior Court, in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Martin, 26, is facing charges connected to the shooting that killed, and injured multiple people in Sacramento, Sunday. He was arrested as a "related suspect," on charges of assault with deadly weapon and being a convict carrying a loaded gun. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) Credit: Rich Pedroncelli Credit: Rich Pedroncelli Caption Attorney Linda Parisi talks with reporters after representing Dandrae Martin in his first court appearance in Sacramento County Superior Court, in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Martin, 26, is facing charges connected to the shooting that killed, and injured multiple people in Sacramento, Sunday. He was arrested as a "related suspect," on charges of assault with deadly weapon and being a convict carrying a loaded gun. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) Credit: Rich Pedroncelli Credit: Rich Pedroncelli

Caption Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg speaks during a candlelight vigil held at Ali Youssefi Square in Sacramento, Calif., late Monday, April 4, 2022. Multiple people were killed and injured after a shooting that occurred early Sunday. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP) Credit: Jose Carlos Fajardo Credit: Jose Carlos Fajardo Caption Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg speaks during a candlelight vigil held at Ali Youssefi Square in Sacramento, Calif., late Monday, April 4, 2022. Multiple people were killed and injured after a shooting that occurred early Sunday. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP) Credit: Jose Carlos Fajardo Credit: Jose Carlos Fajardo

Caption Photographs of De'vazia Turner are on display as his mother Penelope Scott speaks to the media during an interview at the corner of 10th and K street in Sacramento, Calif., on Monday, April 4, 2022. Turner was shot and killed after a shooting broke out early Sunday morning. Multiple people were killed and injured in the shooting. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP) Credit: Jose Carlos Fajardo Credit: Jose Carlos Fajardo Caption Photographs of De'vazia Turner are on display as his mother Penelope Scott speaks to the media during an interview at the corner of 10th and K street in Sacramento, Calif., on Monday, April 4, 2022. Turner was shot and killed after a shooting broke out early Sunday morning. Multiple people were killed and injured in the shooting. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP) Credit: Jose Carlos Fajardo Credit: Jose Carlos Fajardo

Caption Frank Turner stops to take a photograph of a memorial at the corner of 10th and K street in Sacramento, Calif., on Monday, April 4, 2022, honoring those who were killed in a mass shooting a day earlier. Turner's son, De'vazia, was one of the multiple people shot and killed after the shooting broke out early Sunday morning. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP) Credit: Jose Carlos Fajardo Credit: Jose Carlos Fajardo Caption Frank Turner stops to take a photograph of a memorial at the corner of 10th and K street in Sacramento, Calif., on Monday, April 4, 2022, honoring those who were killed in a mass shooting a day earlier. Turner's son, De'vazia, was one of the multiple people shot and killed after the shooting broke out early Sunday morning. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP) Credit: Jose Carlos Fajardo Credit: Jose Carlos Fajardo

Caption Antoinette Walker cries on the shoulder of Frank Turner as Penelope Scott speaks to the media during an interview at the corner of 10th and K street in Sacramento, Calif., on Monday, April 4, 2022. Walker is the older sister of De'vazia Turner, who was shot and killed during a mass shooting a day earlier. Frank Turner and Penelope Scott are the mother and father of De'vazia Turner. Multiple people were killed and injured in the shooting (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP) Credit: Jose Carlos Fajardo Credit: Jose Carlos Fajardo Caption Antoinette Walker cries on the shoulder of Frank Turner as Penelope Scott speaks to the media during an interview at the corner of 10th and K street in Sacramento, Calif., on Monday, April 4, 2022. Walker is the older sister of De'vazia Turner, who was shot and killed during a mass shooting a day earlier. Frank Turner and Penelope Scott are the mother and father of De'vazia Turner. Multiple people were killed and injured in the shooting (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP) Credit: Jose Carlos Fajardo Credit: Jose Carlos Fajardo

Caption Penelope Scott talks about her son, De'vazia Turner, one of the victims killed in a mass shooting, during an interview with The Associate Press in Elk Grove, Calif., Monday, April 4, 2022. Multiple people were killed and injured in the shooting a day earlier.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) Credit: Rich Pedroncelli Credit: Rich Pedroncelli Caption Penelope Scott talks about her son, De'vazia Turner, one of the victims killed in a mass shooting, during an interview with The Associate Press in Elk Grove, Calif., Monday, April 4, 2022. Multiple people were killed and injured in the shooting a day earlier.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) Credit: Rich Pedroncelli Credit: Rich Pedroncelli

Caption Penelope Scott holds a collection of family photos including one of her son, De'vazia Turner, one of the victims killed in a mass shooting, during an interview with The Associate Press in Elk Grove, Calif., Monday, April 4, 2022. Multiple people were killed and injured in the shooting a day earlier. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) Credit: Rich Pedroncelli Credit: Rich Pedroncelli Caption Penelope Scott holds a collection of family photos including one of her son, De'vazia Turner, one of the victims killed in a mass shooting, during an interview with The Associate Press in Elk Grove, Calif., Monday, April 4, 2022. Multiple people were killed and injured in the shooting a day earlier. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) Credit: Rich Pedroncelli Credit: Rich Pedroncelli

Caption Penelope Scott holds her head in her hands as pauses for a moment as she talks about her son, De'vazia Turner, one of the victims killed in a mass shooting, during an interview with The Associate Press in Elk Grove, Calif., Monday, April 4, 2022. Multiple people were killed and injured in the shooting a day earlier. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) Credit: Rich Pedroncelli Credit: Rich Pedroncelli Caption Penelope Scott holds her head in her hands as pauses for a moment as she talks about her son, De'vazia Turner, one of the victims killed in a mass shooting, during an interview with The Associate Press in Elk Grove, Calif., Monday, April 4, 2022. Multiple people were killed and injured in the shooting a day earlier. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) Credit: Rich Pedroncelli Credit: Rich Pedroncelli

Caption Penelope Scott pauses for a moment and bows her head as she talks about her son, De'vazia Turner, one of the victims killed in a mass shooting, during an interview with The Associate Press in Elk Grove, Calif., Monday, April 4, 2022. Multiple people were killed and injured in the shooting a day earlier.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) Credit: Rich Pedroncelli Credit: Rich Pedroncelli Caption Penelope Scott pauses for a moment and bows her head as she talks about her son, De'vazia Turner, one of the victims killed in a mass shooting, during an interview with The Associate Press in Elk Grove, Calif., Monday, April 4, 2022. Multiple people were killed and injured in the shooting a day earlier.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) Credit: Rich Pedroncelli Credit: Rich Pedroncelli

Caption In this undated photo provided by the Sacramento Loaves & Fishes is Melinda Davis, 57, one of the people killed in the weekend mass shooting in California's capital. (Sacramento Loaves & Fishes via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption In this undated photo provided by the Sacramento Loaves & Fishes is Melinda Davis, 57, one of the people killed in the weekend mass shooting in California's capital. (Sacramento Loaves & Fishes via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this undated photo provided by the Sacramento Loaves & Fishes is Melinda Davis, 57, one of the people killed in the weekend mass shooting in California's capital. (Sacramento Loaves & Fishes via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption In this undated photo provided by the Sacramento Loaves & Fishes is Melinda Davis, 57, one of the people killed in the weekend mass shooting in California's capital. (Sacramento Loaves & Fishes via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this 2018 photo provided by the Maricopa County (Arizona) Sheriff's Office is Dandrae Martin. Sacramento police announced an arrest, Monday, April 4, 2022, connected to the shooting that killed and injured multiple people in the heart of California's capital as at least two shooters fired more than 100 rounds and people ran for their lives. Police said they booked Dandrae Martin, 26, as a "related suspect" on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and being a convict carrying a loaded gun. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption In this 2018 photo provided by the Maricopa County (Arizona) Sheriff's Office is Dandrae Martin. Sacramento police announced an arrest, Monday, April 4, 2022, connected to the shooting that killed and injured multiple people in the heart of California's capital as at least two shooters fired more than 100 rounds and people ran for their lives. Police said they booked Dandrae Martin, 26, as a "related suspect" on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and being a convict carrying a loaded gun. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this undated photo provided by the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry is Dandrae Martin. Sacramento police announced an arrest, Monday, April 4, 2022, connected to the shooting that killed and injured multiple people in the heart of California's capital as at least two shooters fired more than 100 rounds and people ran for their lives. Police said they booked Dandrae Martin, 26, as a "related suspect" on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and being a convict carrying a loaded gun. (Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption In this undated photo provided by the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry is Dandrae Martin. Sacramento police announced an arrest, Monday, April 4, 2022, connected to the shooting that killed and injured multiple people in the heart of California's capital as at least two shooters fired more than 100 rounds and people ran for their lives. Police said they booked Dandrae Martin, 26, as a "related suspect" on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and being a convict carrying a loaded gun. (Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this undated photo provided by the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry is Dandrae Martin. Sacramento police announced an arrest, Monday, April 4, 2022, connected to the shooting that killed and injured multiple people in the heart of California's capital as at least two shooters fired more than 100 rounds and people ran for their lives. Police said they booked Dandrae Martin, 26, as a "related suspect" on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and being a convict carrying a loaded gun. (Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption In this undated photo provided by the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry is Dandrae Martin. Sacramento police announced an arrest, Monday, April 4, 2022, connected to the shooting that killed and injured multiple people in the heart of California's capital as at least two shooters fired more than 100 rounds and people ran for their lives. Police said they booked Dandrae Martin, 26, as a "related suspect" on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and being a convict carrying a loaded gun. (Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption This Feb. 6, 2022, booking photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Smiley Allen Martin, two days before he was released to Sacramento County probation for his sentence on charges of corporal injury and assault likely to cause great bodily injury. Martin was arrested Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in connection with a mass shooting that killed six people in Sacramento, Calif. Martin is the brother of Dandrae Martin, the first suspect taken into custody in the investigation. (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption This Feb. 6, 2022, booking photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Smiley Allen Martin, two days before he was released to Sacramento County probation for his sentence on charges of corporal injury and assault likely to cause great bodily injury. Martin was arrested Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in connection with a mass shooting that killed six people in Sacramento, Calif. Martin is the brother of Dandrae Martin, the first suspect taken into custody in the investigation. (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Sacramento Police crime scene investigators place evidence markers on 10th street at the scene of a mass shooting in Sacramento, Calif., on Sunday, April 3, 2022. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP) Credit: Jose Carlos Fajardo Credit: Jose Carlos Fajardo Caption Sacramento Police crime scene investigators place evidence markers on 10th street at the scene of a mass shooting in Sacramento, Calif., on Sunday, April 3, 2022. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP) Credit: Jose Carlos Fajardo Credit: Jose Carlos Fajardo