Correction: Police-Shooting-Michigan-Race story

In a story published April 2, 2023, about police reforms in Grand Rapids, Michigan, a year after a Black man was shot and killed during a traffic stop, The Associated Press erroneously reported where the victim, Patrick Lyoya, was born. It was Congo, not Nigeria.
