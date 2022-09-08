Police raid elected official's home in Vegas reporter death

Telles had posted Twitter complaints about German in recent months, the Review-Journal reported, including claims in June that German was a bully who was “obsessed” with him.

The developments came after police on Tuesday showed a brief video of a possible suspect walking on a sidewalk clad in bright orange “construction attire,” and distributed a photo of a 2007-2014 red or maroon GMC Yukon Denali four-door SUV with chrome handles, a sunroof and a luggage rack that officials said may be linked to the case.

Newspaper photos showed Telles washing a similar vehicle parked in his driveway on Tuesday, and KTNV-TV reported the vehicle was towed away after police arrived on Wednesday.

German spent months reporting on turmoil surrounding Telles’ oversight of the office that handles property of people who die without a will or family contacts.

County officials enlisted a consultant for the public administrators' office after German’s reports were published beginning in May. Telles, a 45-year-old Democrat, went on to lose his June primary election. His term ends in January.

The Review-Journal reported Wednesday that German recently filed public records requests for emails and text messages between Telles and three other county officials.

Michael Murphy, the former Clark County coroner hired to address friction and complaints of bullying and favoritism in the public administrators' office, did not immediately respond to a telephone message.

German, 69, was found Saturday morning stabbed to death outside his home. Police said he apparently was killed Friday in an altercation with another person, and characterized the attack as an isolated incident.

German died of “multiple sharp force injuries,” the Clark County coroner said, and the case was ruled a homicide. Messages left by The Associated Press for Telles at his county office were not immediately returned.

Security images that police showed of the possible suspect did not show the person’s full face. The person wore a wide straw hat, bright orange reflective long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, gray shoes and carried a black or dark blue shoulder bag.

German joined the Review-Journal in 2010 after more than two decades at the Las Vegas Sun, where he was a columnist and reporter who covered courts, politics, labor, government and organized crime.

He was known for stories about government malfeasance and political scandals and coverage of the 2017 mass shooting at a Las Vegas music festival that killed 60 people and wounded more than 400 others.

Associated Press writer Walter Berry in Phoenix contributed to this report.

Outgoing Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles washes his car outside his home on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. Authorities served search warrants at Telles home on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in connection with the fatal stabbing of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Metro Officers depart the home of Robert Telles on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. Authorities served search warrants at Telles home on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in connection with the fatal stabbing of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, right, talks to Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German in his Las Vegas office on May 11, 2022. Authorities served search warrants at Telles home on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in connection with the fatal stabbing of German. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

In this May 11, 2022, file photo, Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, in his Las Vegas office. Police say they are serving search warrants in connection with the fatal stabbing of a Las Vegas newspaper reporter last week. In a statement Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 Metro Police didn't specify where they were searching in connection with the death of reporter Jeff German. But the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported uniformed officers and police vehicles were seen outside the home of Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)