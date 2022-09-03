Police: Plane circling Mississippi city threatens to crash

Investigators were continuing to monitor the flight’s path and have been in communication with the pilot, the people said.

A spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration said the agency is aware of the flight and is coordinating with local law enforcement.

Law enforcement told the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal shortly after 8 a.m. that the plane had left the airspace around Tupelo and was flying near a Toyota manufacturing plant in nearby Blue Springs.

An online flight tracking service showed the plane meandering in the sky and following a looping path.

"State law enforcement and emergency managers are closely tracking this dangerous situation," Gov. Tate Reeves wrote on Twitter. "All citizens should be on alert and aware of updates from the Tupelo Police Department."

Leslie Criss, a magazine editor who lives in Tupelo, woke up early and was watching the situation on TV and social media. Several of her friends were outside watching the plane circle overhead.

“I've never seen anything like this in this town,” Criss told The Associated Press. “It's a scary way to wake up on a Saturday morning."

Former state Rep. Steve Holland, who is a funeral director in Tupelo, said he had received calls from families concerned about the plane.

“One called and said, ‘Oh, my God, do we need to cancel mother’s funeral?'" Holland said. “I just told them, ‘No, life’s going to go on.'”

