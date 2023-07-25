BreakingNews
Ha Ha Pizza for sale: ‘We have loved getting to know the community and will miss it immensely’
X

Police officer killed as suicide bomber detonates explosive vest at mosque in northwest Pakistan

Nation & World
1 hour ago
Pakistani police say a suicide bomber detonated his explosive vest inside a roadside mosque when a police officer tried to arrest him after a chase in northwestern Pakistan, killing the officer

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A suicide bomber blew himself up inside a roadside mosque when a police officer tried to arrest him after a chase in northwestern Pakistan near the Afghan border on Tuesday, killing the officer, police said.

It was unclear whether any worshippers were at the mosque when the bombing took place in Khyber, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, police official Saleem Khan said.

The mosque collapsed because of the impact of the explosion, Khan said.

He said no worshippers were inside the mosque when the suspect went there to hide.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in militant violence since last year when the Pakistani Taliban, who are known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, ended a months-long cease-fire with the government.

The Pakistani Taliban are a separate group but an ally of the Afghan Taliban. They have become emboldened since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021 as U.S. and NATO troops were in the final stages of their pullout from the country after 20 years of war.

In Other News
1
Drew Barrymore will host the National Book Awards, where Oprah Winfrey...
2
Drew Barrymore will host the National Book Awards, where Oprah Winfrey...
3
Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins forward and captain, announces...
4
A Russian fighter jet fired flares at a US drone over Syria and damaged...
5
For Emmett Till's family, national monument proclamation cements his...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top