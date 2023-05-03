Shooting inside Atlanta building leaves 1 dead, 4 injured

Atlanta police said there had been no additional shots fired since the initial shooting unfolded inside a building on West Peachtree Street, between 12th and 13th Streets, a commercial area with many office towers and high-rise apartments. No suspect was in custody and police said in an email just after 1 p.m. that it was an “active, fluid situation.”

Police said in an email that they were actively searching for the suspect and any additional victims. The four injured people were taken to a hospital for treatment and the fourth person was pronounced dead at the scene.